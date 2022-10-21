SoFaygo is one of the most hyped young artists in the game right now. The Cactus Jack signee is gearing up to release his debut album Pink Heartz next month, and fans cannot wait for it to drop. SoFaygo has delivered some high-energy tracks that showcase influences from the likes of Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. On his latest Ken Carson-assisted track, “Hell Yeah,” SoFaygo wears those influences on his sleeve,

The song is short but sweet as we have both artists delivering aggressive autotune-aided flows that will immediately make you think of Carti. There is undeniable energy about this song, and if this is what SoFaygo has planned for Pink Heartz, then the album will be a success.

Give us your opinion of SoFaygo and Ken Carson’s latest collaboration, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don’t givе a fuck about them (Yeah)

No, we not living likе them

Flex, like I’m at a gym (Yeah)

I’m really feeling like him (Yeah)