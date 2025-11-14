Money And Clothes - Song by SoFaygo

SoFaygo is an artist who has been through it all over the past few years, but he is back with a dope new track, "Money And Clothes."

Straight up out the bed, yeah, veteran, I'm a vet', yeah Designer, got' step on they necks, yeah, I'm getting right, get me a sack, yeah I run up– I run up a check, yeah, got somethin' to get off my chest, yeah Roll up, I'm smoking the best, yeah, I don't even know how to stress, yeah

SoFaygo has had to deal with a lot of internet BS over the past few years. Following his signing to Cactus Jack, things stalled out for the artist. He was subsequently laughed at for being the artist who was perpetually "on the come up." However, he is now shedding that completely, and is looking to just make dope music and do his thing. His latest song "Money And Clothes" is a great example of this. It is a super solid track in which we get melodic trap production and some soaring autotune vocals. SoFaygo is doing his thing here, and you can't help but be impressed.

