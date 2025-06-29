SoFaygo Airs Out Frustration With His Career Amid Travis Scott's "JACKBOYS 2" Hype

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 14: SoFaygo performs with Cactus Jack during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 14, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
SoFaygo signed to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack record label in 2021, and dropped his debut album "Pink Heartz" in 2022.

While SoFaygo hasn't dropped a studio album since 2022's Pink Heartz, don't think he's slowed down when it comes to single releases and other collabs. However, even he acknowledges this trajectory, which is why some fans are starting to jump to conclusions about his career.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, the Michigan native sent a message on social media to his fans that expressed frustration with how his career has gone up to this point. It's a pretty vague statement as far as blame, but it shows that not everything is what it seems online. As such, fans should always think twice about personally hating on an artist for their absence or career moves.

"for a n***a who been doing shows in AND out of [the] country over the past few years, been on multiple tours, songs with multiple artists, hasn't even been on his own tour yet, only 1 album. Yall think I'm not dropping on purpose?" the "Don't Hold The Fire" spitter wrote.

For those unaware, SoFaygo signed with Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records back in 2021. Via that record deal, Pink Heartz dropped, and many fans wonder if there's something deeper going on here.

Still, we want to make it clear that this frustration could come out for many different reasons, not all of which necessarily relate to Cactus Jack. So take fan theories with a grain of salt, as folks are already blaming the label for this without the necessary context. Nevertheless, it's certainly not a good optical position to be in on either side.

JACKBOYS 2

Besides, Travis Scott's appreciation for SoFaygo runs deep. We also have to take into account that Cactus Jack's JACKBOYS are gearing up to drop their next compilation, JACKBOYS 2. The first one came out before Faygo was on the roster, so this could be another big chance to revitalize his 2020s hype.

Of course, SoFaygo kept busy with other material, and a publicly supported mainstream comeback is never out of the picture. Hopefully whatever's causing this frustration sees resolution, and everyone involved can focus on the music rather than any behind the scenes issues.

