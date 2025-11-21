MANIA – Album by SoFaygo

SoFaygo returns with MANIA, his long-awaited sophomore album. After years of pushed release dates and delays tied to production and sample clearances, the 19-track project finally arrives. And early reactions on X already call it one of his most versatile, dynamic releases to date. The album taps back into the high-energy, melodic chaos fans have been waiting for.
Across the tracklist, Faygo keeps the momentum nonstop. MANIA feels like a reset from his quieter period, pushing him into a louder, sharper, more confident era. It’s built for live shows, mosh pits, and anyone who misses the explosive feel of early Cactus Jack Faygo. The only features come from Kaash Paige and Hardrock, keeping the focus firmly on Faygo’s world.
Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rage/Trap
Album: MANIA
Tracklist for MANIA
- OPEN IT UP ft. Kaash Paige
- BANKROLLS
- OUTSIDE
- BACK IN THE MIX
- MAYDAY
- NOTICE ME ft. Hardrock
- RELOCATE
- EXTREME
- CHALLENGE
- MONSTER
- FIGURE ME OUT
- MISSION
- COUNT UP FAST
- WASTED
- MONEY AND CLOTHES
- GROW
- CRASH OUT
- SAFE
- SEE ME SHINE