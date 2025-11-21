MANIA – Album by SoFaygo

SoFaygo is back and better than ever.

SoFaygo returns with MANIA, his long-awaited sophomore album. After years of pushed release dates and delays tied to production and sample clearances, the 19-track project finally arrives. And early reactions on X already call it one of his most versatile, dynamic releases to date. The album taps back into the high-energy, melodic chaos fans have been waiting for.

Across the tracklist, Faygo keeps the momentum nonstop. MANIA feels like a reset from his quieter period, pushing him into a louder, sharper, more confident era. It’s built for live shows, mosh pits, and anyone who misses the explosive feel of early Cactus Jack Faygo. The only features come from Kaash Paige and Hardrock, keeping the focus firmly on Faygo’s world.

Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rage/Trap
Album: MANIA

Tracklist for MANIA
  1. OPEN IT UP ft. Kaash Paige
  2. BANKROLLS
  3. OUTSIDE
  4. BACK IN THE MIX
  5. MAYDAY
  6. NOTICE ME ft. Hardrock
  7. RELOCATE
  8. EXTREME
  9. CHALLENGE
  10. MONSTER
  11. FIGURE ME OUT
  12. MISSION
  13. COUNT UP FAST
  14. WASTED
  15. MONEY AND CLOTHES
  16. GROW
  17. CRASH OUT
  18. SAFE
  19. SEE ME SHINE
