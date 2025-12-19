Satellite – Song by Chase B featuring Don Toliver & SoFaygo

"Satellite" arrives as the lead single for Chase B’s upcoming album Be Very Afraid, giving fans an early look at the sound and direction of the project ahead of its release. Chase first previewed the track in a club on October 31, letting it quietly build momentum before teasing it again in mid-December and officially confirming its release. Featuring Don Toliver and SoFaygo, “Satellite” leans into a spacey, late-night vibe, with both artists floating effortlessly over Chase B’s polished production. The song is rumored to have originated from sessions for MANIA before being cut and later taken by Chase, adding to its backstory. As a lead single, “Satellite” feels sleek and intentional, setting a confident tone for what’s coming next. The three artists effortlessly glide on this track.