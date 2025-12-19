Satellite – Song by Chase B featuring Don Toliver & SoFaygo

The three effortlessly float on this track.

"Satellite" arrives as the lead single for Chase B’s upcoming album Be Very Afraid, giving fans an early look at the sound and direction of the project ahead of its release. Chase first previewed the track in a club on October 31, letting it quietly build momentum before teasing it again in mid-December and officially confirming its release. Featuring Don Toliver and SoFaygo, “Satellite” leans into a spacey, late-night vibe, with both artists floating effortlessly over Chase B’s polished production. The song is rumored to have originated from sessions for MANIA before being cut and later taken by Chase, adding to its backstory. As a lead single, “Satellite” feels sleek and intentional, setting a confident tone for what’s coming next. The three artists effortlessly glide on this track.

Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Be Very Afraid

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, keep your patience, I can grant your wishes
Any time I feel weary, I'ma keep my distance
Why do you not hear me, why do you not listen?
Any time you're with me, show your a-- what's missing

