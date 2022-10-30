Kenzo B is one of the few faces of female drill. Known for hopping on beats with racing tempos, the artist uses her relatable lyrics to appeal to the masses. Since growing her fanbase, Kenzo has worked tirelessly to deliver more music for them to love.

This year alone, she has dropped numerous singles like “Make It Lit” and “The Facts,” which Hot New Hip Hop hailed as a “new banger.” Her record “Bump It” garnered a lot of media attention, as the visuals now sit at over one million views.

Now, she is back again with her newest release, “Hood Love Story.” Hinged on a dreamy guitar loop, the beat is accompanied by drums as Kenzo effortlessly spits rapid-fire bars about being in a romantic relationship with one person.

“We ain’t Bonnie and Clyde/But like Bonnie, you know Ima ride/Seeing right through my soul when you stare in my eyes/If n*ggas wanna play/Hope they ready to die,” she rapped breathlessly.

Stream the two-minute record on all streaming platforms and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck with me, I can show you I’m different

You ain’t happy f*cking with these b*tches

None of these b*tches ain’t ready to slide

I’m the first one to glide, don’t ever get it twisted