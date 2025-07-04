Ski Mask The Slump God is taking fans back to 2018 with his latest offering, "Catch Me Outside 2." If you have been following him since then, you know this is one of his breakout tracks. Iconic in the Florida native's catalog for sampling Missy Elliott's "She's a B*tch," Ski Mask is paying homage to the OG on this sequel.
This time, the creative oddball has gone with the femcee's 2003 jam off of This Is Not A Test!, "Ragtime Interlude / I'm Really Hot." On top of utilizing samples from a particular artist, Ski Mask also has some callbacks to the You Will Regret (Reloaded) offering.
If you check out the "quotable lyrics" below, he references the chorus while making some alterations as well.
It's great to hear him back so soon as well, though. Ski Mask had taken a long hiatus before returning last year with his 11th Dimension album. It had been nearly six years since his last studio LP, STOKELEY, which also landed in 2018.
Since that 21-song set, he's been making an effort to drop more consistently. He's lent features to Denzel Curry's King Of The Mischievous South tape, collaborated with Rich Brian, as well as Kyle Richh of 41.
Hopefully, this track starts another project rollout for him, but we won't get too ahead of ourselves (yet). Spin "Catch Me Outside 2" now.
Ski Mask The Slump God "Catch Me Outside 2"
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm Mr. Bills On Me Blue (Mr. Blue), like a bruise (Like a bruisе)
Better yet (Uh-huh), who arе you? (Yeah)
I be in the cut like I got me an open wound
I think I'm a creature, was born in the Black Lagoon