Ski Mask The Slump God Hits Fans In Their Nostalgia Bones With "Catch Me Outside 2"

BY Zachary Horvath 69 Views
This Ski Mask The Slump God song has been in development for a few years so it's great to have a sequel to one of his most beloved records.

Ski Mask The Slump God is taking fans back to 2018 with his latest offering, "Catch Me Outside 2." If you have been following him since then, you know this is one of his breakout tracks. Iconic in the Florida native's catalog for sampling Missy Elliott's "She's a B*tch," Ski Mask is paying homage to the OG on this sequel.

This time, the creative oddball has gone with the femcee's 2003 jam off of This Is Not A Test!, "Ragtime Interlude / I'm Really Hot." On top of utilizing samples from a particular artist, Ski Mask also has some callbacks to the You Will Regret (Reloaded) offering.

If you check out the "quotable lyrics" below, he references the chorus while making some alterations as well.

It's great to hear him back so soon as well, though. Ski Mask had taken a long hiatus before returning last year with his 11th Dimension album. It had been nearly six years since his last studio LP, STOKELEY, which also landed in 2018.

Since that 21-song set, he's been making an effort to drop more consistently. He's lent features to Denzel Curry's King Of The Mischievous South tape, collaborated with Rich Brian, as well as Kyle Richh of 41.

Hopefully, this track starts another project rollout for him, but we won't get too ahead of ourselves (yet). Spin "Catch Me Outside 2" now.

Ski Mask The Slump God "Catch Me Outside 2"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm Mr. Bills On Me Blue (Mr. Blue), like a bruise (Like a bruisе)
Better yet (Uh-huh), who arе you? (Yeah)
I be in the cut like I got me an open wound
I think I'm a creature, was born in the Black Lagoon

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
