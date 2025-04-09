Cheech & Chong Team Up With Rolling Loud For Nationwide Launch Of THC Drink Pit Punch

Cheech & Chong are legends of the entertainment world and they are certainly known for their love of smoking and anything THC-related. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that they got into the THC drink business. In fact, they teamed up with Rolling Loud for a THC-infused drink called Pit Punch. Overall, this is a drink that was launched during Rolling Loud Miami at the end of 2024. The activation was such a huge success that the drink is now being offered all across the country.

Certain retailers will be carrying the drink, although you will be able to ship the drink right to your door if you visit their website. Tommy Chong spoke about the partnership, stating “Music and cannabis have always gone hand in hand. Nothing brings people together like a great beat and a good buzz. Pit Punch is the next evolution of that energy.” The other half of Cheech & Chong, Cheech Marin, echoed those sentiments. “What’s been created with the Rolling Loud festival is something truly special—it’s a cultural force," Marin said. "Being part of this next chapter with Pit Punch and helping bring it to people across the country is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Pit Punch Flavors

Image Courtesy of Pit Punch

For now, there are two flavors of the drink. These flavors include Fruit Punch and Orange. Overall, Rolling Loud is very excited about this partnership. Rolling Loud Co-CEO's Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif stated as much. “We’ve always wanted Rolling Loud to live beyond the stage," Cherif said. "With Pit Punch, people can tap into that energy anytime. It keeps them connected to the music, the culture, and the feeling of the pit—even when they’re not in it.”