Cheech & Chong Team Up With Rolling Loud For Nationwide Launch Of THC Drink Pit Punch

BY Alexander Cole 253 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lounging with Legends: Cheech and Chong
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 17: Kerri Doherty of "The IMDb Show" lounges with Cheech and Chong at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles to help them celebrate the 40th anniversary of the comedy duos' stoner classic "Up in Smoke"on April 17 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Cheech & Chong are a legendary comedic duo and the two are continuing their relationship with Rolling Loud in a very unique way.

Cheech & Chong are legends of the entertainment world and they are certainly known for their love of smoking and anything THC-related. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that they got into the THC drink business. In fact, they teamed up with Rolling Loud for a THC-infused drink called Pit Punch. Overall, this is a drink that was launched during Rolling Loud Miami at the end of 2024. The activation was such a huge success that the drink is now being offered all across the country.

Certain retailers will be carrying the drink, although you will be able to ship the drink right to your door if you visit their website. Tommy Chong spoke about the partnership, stating “Music and cannabis have always gone hand in hand. Nothing brings people together like a great beat and a good buzz. Pit Punch is the next evolution of that energy.” The other half of Cheech & Chong, Cheech Marin, echoed those sentiments. “What’s been created with the Rolling Loud festival is something truly special—it’s a cultural force," Marin said. "Being part of this next chapter with Pit Punch and helping bring it to people across the country is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Read More: Kanye West Denies Roasting Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud Set Over Text

Pit Punch Flavors
3_DSC00531
Image Courtesy of Pit Punch

For now, there are two flavors of the drink. These flavors include Fruit Punch and Orange. Overall, Rolling Loud is very excited about this partnership. Rolling Loud Co-CEO's Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif stated as much. “We’ve always wanted Rolling Loud to live beyond the stage," Cherif said. "With Pit Punch, people can tap into that energy anytime. It keeps them connected to the music, the culture, and the feeling of the pit—even when they’re not in it.”

Although Cheech & Chong are legends who could have strolled off into the sunset, they continue to do their thing and explore their passions. Meanwhile, Rolling Loud continues to be the biggest hip-hop music festival in the entire world. This is a matchmade in heaven and we look forward to what flavors they come up with next.

Read More: Rolling Loud Officially Releases Mind-Melting Ski Mask The Slump God & Kyle Richh Collab "Spin"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 51.0K
Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment Cheech & Chong Were Completely Sober When They Filmed "Up In Smoke" 9.1K
2023 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5 Music Cheech Marin Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Cheech & Chong" Star Worth? 5.6K
2019 Rolling Loud New York Original Content How Rolling Loud Became The World's Biggest Hip Hop Festival 814