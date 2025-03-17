Kanye West Denies Roasting Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud Set Over Text

BY Elias Andrews 34 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ralph Lauren - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Kanye West attends the runway for Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images)
Kanye West seems to love Playboi Carti, which is why users were so confused by his alleged texts dissing the rapper.

Kanye West is the most dangerous co-sign in hip hop. He loves the genre, and has always been quick to heap praise on those who came before and after him. In the same breath, though, he will tear these same artists apart. Kanye West loves Drake and loathes him. He puts Kendrick Lamar on a pedestal yet bashes his involvement on certain songs. It's a vicious cycle, which is why West's alleged texts about the rapper of the moment, Playboi Carti, seemed plausible. West seemingly tore apart the rapper's Rolling Loud set, but in a shocking turn of events, denied ever being critical. Carti, it seems, is different.

Let's start with the alleged texts. A screenshot made the rounds on social media Sunday night. It showed an alleged text exchange Kanye West and Playboi Carti and it was not positive. West seemingly tore Carti to shreds for his stage presence and list of guest artists. "How you gon bring that many people on stage but not me," West allegedly asked. "Had a whole damn chessboard with all of those pawns." The, in what amounted to the most viral part of this screenshot, Kanye West decided to send a stray NAV's way. "You even had NAV up there," he texted. Only he didn't. The rapper took to Instagram the next day and stated that the screenshot was a fabrication. "This is not real," he wrote on his profile.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Shows Love To Playboi Carti For His "Skims" Lyric On "MUSIC"

Are Kanye West And Playboi Carti Friends?

The internet has been of two minds about this development. One, Kanye West has usually been upfront about his feelings on certain artists. It wouldn't be the first time tore down someone he helped prop up. A small minority, however, suspect the rapper was being critical of Playboi Carti and simply backpedalling once the screenshot blew up. The former appears far more likely to be true. Especially given that Kanye West was literally involved with the creation of Carti's MUSIC album.

Kanye West co-produced the song "Backd00r" on the album, alongside Twisco, Keanu Beats, Nagra and Darius Rameshni. West's longtime collaborator, Mike Dean, also has production credits on the album cut "Rather Lie" featuring the Weeknd. Furthermore, Kanye West dubbed Carti a "don" in a since-deleted IG post, and claimed the rapper was a descendant of his own musical lineage. The love appears to be high at the moment, so we will take Ye at his word on the fake, albeit funny screenshot.

Read More: TDE Punch Reacts To Kanye West Slamming Kendrick Lamar Features On Playboi Carti Album

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals Music Kanye West Reveals Plans For A Playboi Carti Collaborative Album 349
2022 Rolling Loud New York Music Kanye West Praises "Don" Playboi Carti Ahead Of "I AM MUSIC" Release 2.9K
The Summer Smash 2023 Music Playboi Carti Reveals Kanye West Is Producing New Album "I AM MUSIC" 1.8K
2017 Billboard Hot 100 Festival - Day 2 Music Playboi Carti Fuels Album Rumors By Reuniting With Metro Boomin 1293