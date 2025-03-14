TDE Punch Reacts To Kanye West Slamming Kendrick Lamar Features On Playboi Carti Album

Playboi Carti finally delivered on his promise to drop his anxiously awaited new album this morning. As reactions to MUSIC continue to roll in, Kanye West took to X to share his thoughts, making it clear that he's a big fan of it so far. It looks like he's not impressed by every element of the project, however. He took issue with Kendrick Lamar's contributions in particular.

The Compton rapper is featured on three songs, but according to Ye, he would've preferred if he wasn't on the album at all. "I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC," he revealed. "HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM." Unsurprisingly, his remarks have earned mixed reactions from social media users. Recently, president of Top Dawg Entertainment Terrence "Punch" Henderson even hopped on X with a response. "Aye… What’s up with this Kanye West n***a??" he asked simply.

Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar

This is far from the first time Ye has raised eyebrows in recent weeks. In February, he went on a wildly offensive rant on X. He praised Adolf Hitler, called for Diddy to be released from prison, dissed the late Virgil Abloh, and much more. The Yeezy founder also made various comments about both Kendrick and Drake last month, which left social media users somewhat confused. At first, he praised the "Not Like Us" performer for his Super Bowl Halftime Show and for defeating Drake in their viral lyrical battle. “He took down my nemesis for me," he declared.