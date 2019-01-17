performers
- TVMTV VMAs 2023: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion To Perform, How To WatchIf you don't have cable, here's how you can watch the 2023 MTV VMAs, during which Metro Boomin, Diddy & Lil Wayne will also perform.ByGabriel Bras Nevares746 Views
- MusicHere's The Stacked Lineup Of BET Awards 2023 PerformersHip-hop turns 50 this year, and the awards show is bringing every era together for a massive celebration.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.7K Views
- MusicLil Baby, GloRilla & Ari Lennox To Perform At AMAsLil Baby, GloRilla and Ari Lennox will be performing at the 2022 American Music Awards.ByCole Blake859 Views
- MusicLil Wayne Joins Star-Studded Roster Of BET Award PerformersLil Wayne will be touching the stage at the BET Awards this Sunday. ByAron A.5.4K Views
- MusicBET Awards 2022 Performers: Chance The Rapper, Jack Harlow, Lizzo & MoreBabyface, Roddy Ricch, Joey Bada$$, Doechii, Chlöe, Giveon, and more will also be performing at the 2022 BET Awards.ByAron A.3.6K Views
- MusicBET Awards Announce Performers: Migos, Lil Baby, & MoreLil Baby, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, and many more will be taking the stage at the BET Awards.ByMitch Findlay2.4K Views
- TVThe Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Added To Lineup Of 2020 MTV VMAs PerformersThe Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO join the list of performers for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.ByKeenan Higgins1.7K Views
- MusicLil Wayne, DJ Khaled & Quavo To Perform At NBA All-Star Game Halftime ShowLil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Quavo will join Chance The Rapper to perform at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game halftime show.ByLynn S.4.0K Views
- Music2019 BET Awards: The Comprehensive List Of Performers & PresentersThe list of presenters for the 2019 BET Awards has been made official.ByDevin Ch10.9K Views
- MusicTyga, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Baby & More Announced As MTV Spring Break PerformersLil Baby & City Girls will also be performing. ByAron A.3.3K Views
- MusicKodak Black, Trippie Redd, J.I.D & More Added To Woo Hah! Festival LineupAnother new batch of performers!ByAlex Zidel1.8K Views
- MusicJay-Z, Halsey, Chance The Rapper & More Rumored For Woodstock 50Only a few artists have been confirmed for the 50th anniversary.ByAlex Zidel1.7K Views
- MusicPharrell Unveils Something In The Water Lineup: Pusha-T, Travis Scott, SZA, & MoreVirginia Beach is about to be lit at the end of April.ByAlex Zidel5.0K Views
- MusicGrammys Producer Ken Ehrlich Deeply Hurt By Ariana Grande's Pointed AttackCould Grammy snubs have something to do with Ariana Grande's bitterness towards Ken Erlich?ByDevin Ch7.4K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Will Perform At The 2019 Grammys, ObviouslyFresh off a Super Bowl appearance, Travis Scott will also headline the 2019 Grammys as a performing act.ByDevin Ch2.0K Views
- MusicPost Malone & Red Hot Chili Peppers Set To Perform Together At 2019 GrammysH.E.R. has also been added as a performer to the award show.ByAron A.3.0K Views
- MusicRita Ora Gets Mistaken For Post Malone In Grammy Awards Mix-UpThe Hollywood Reporter used a photo of Rita Ora dressed as Post Malone to make a major announcement.ByAlex Zidel8.3K Views
- MusicCardi B, Post Malone, Janelle Monae & More To Perform At 2019 Grammy AwardsThis year's Grammy performers have been announced.ByAlex Zidel1117 Views