Lil Baby, GloRilla, and Ari Lennox will all be performing at the 2022 American Music Awards, later this month, at the Microsoft Theater at in Los Angeles.

Baby will be putting together a medley performance of “California Breeze” and “In a Minute.” In addition to performing, he’s also up for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist.

MORRISON, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 02: Lil Baby performs onstage during Day 2 of “Red Rocks Unpaused” 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 02, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

In the last year, Baby has released his third studio album, It’s Only Me, as well as starred in the documentary film, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, and more.

It’s Only Me put Baby on top of the US Billboard 200, after selling 216,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Baby brought in Young Thug, Future, Jeremih, EST Gee, and more to make appearances on the album.

Similarly, GloRilla is up for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist. The appearance comes after the release of her EP, Anyways, Life’s Great… She’s also made a name for herself with the hits “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2.”

Ari Lennox will be performing fresh off of the release of her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location. The project features Lucky Daye, Chlöe, and Summer Walker. It peaked at #69 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Stevie Wonder will join Lennox and also Charlie Puth to honor this year’s Icon Award winner, Lionel Richie.

As for other awards at the AMAs, Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd will also be competing for the highly-coveted Artist of the Year.

The 50th Annual American Music Awards will air Sunday, November 20 at 8:00 PM EST/PST on ABC.

