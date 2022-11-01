J.I.D and Tems are among the artists who will perform at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, next month. The full list of performers was announced on Monday.

In addition to J.I.D and Tems, the stage will also be graced by P!nk, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Wizkid, and Yola.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: J.I.D attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

With regards to the nominees, Drake, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, and more will be competing for Artist of the Year, while Steve Lacy and Latto will be among those with a shot to take home New Artist of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Gunna’s DS4EVER, and Future’s I NEVER LIKED YOU are early favorites in the Favorite Hip-Hop Album category.

Landing a spot on the lineup for the American Music Awards comes as J.I.D is prepping his next album. Speaking with Complex for a recent interview, the Dreamville rapper remarked that he plans on teaming up with DJ Drama for the project.

“Me and [DJ] Drama are really gonna do it right,” J.I.D said. “I’m talkin’ about on other n****s beats. We’re going to do a DiCaprio 3.”

As for Tems, she recently helped co-write Rihanna’s comeback single, “Lift Me Up,” for the soundtrack to Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.

“After speaking with Ryan [Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems shared.

She also covered Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” for the film.

The 2022 American Music Awards is scheduled to air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 PM, ET.

Check out the show’s announcements on Instagram below.

[Via]