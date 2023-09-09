MTV VMAs 2023: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion To Perform, How To Watch

If you don't have cable, don't fret: you'll still be able to watch all your favorite artists perform and celebrate the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Moreover, the ceremony will take place on Tuesday (September 12) at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and will air through the network. Performers include the recently revealed duo of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who just released their new single "Bongos." However, if you don't have access to MTV, you can still tune in through, for example, Paramount+. You can get a free trial for the service to access the show, and the same goes for other platforms like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, and fubo TV.

In addition, other networks like BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and VH1 will simulcast MTV's awards show. Back to the nominees and performers, though, Taylor Swift leads the pack with 12 nominations, with SZA following with eight. BLACKPINK, Nicki Minaj (who will also emcee), Miley Cyrus Olivia Rodrigo, and Doja Cat have six nominations each. Also, MTV will give Shakira the Video Vanguard Award and present Diddy with the Global Icon Award.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion To Perform At The 2023 MTV VMAs

When it comes to performers, the list shows that a lot of star power and exciting spectacles will carry the MTV VMAs. Metro Boomin, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Future, NAV, Swae Lee, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie are among the ceremony's hip-hop cast of performers. Others like Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo, Stray Kids, Karol G, Anitta, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and Demi Lovato will grace the stage as well. Overall, with this diverse array of genres and styles to highlight, it seems like this will be a pretty big celebration.

More Performers For The Ceremony

Meanwhile, last year's VMAs were quite the event as well, with big performances and even bigger viral moments. Regardless of what happens this year, we're sure it will inspire a lot of debate and discussion in either direction. One thing's for sure, though: just because you don't have cable doesn't mean you can't join the fun. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on the 2023 MTV VMAs.

