VMAs 2023: Full List Of Winners Revealed

The full list of winners and nominees from the MTV Video Music Awards is here. The ceremony returned to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday night with Nicki Minaj serving as the host for the evening. Taylor Swift led all artists in both nominations and wins. She finished winning seven of her eight main awards, losing only Best Editing to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire.”
On the hip-hop front, Ice Spice took home the award for Best New Artist, while Nicki Minaj won Best Hip-Hop for "Super Freaky Girl." Other nominees in the category included Diddy, DJ Khaled, Glorilla & Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, and Metro Boomin.
Diddy Poses At The VMAs
Outside of just the awards, there were plenty of noteworthy performances throughout the night. Nicki Minaj debuted a new song off of her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2. Other performers included Metro Boomin, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Check out the full list of VMA winners below.
Video of the Year
Doja Cat - Attention
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
SZA - Kill Bill
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
Glorilla
WINNER: Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Push Performance of the Year
August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You
October 2022: Jvke - Golden Hour
November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited
December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado
January 2023: Sam Ryder - All the Way Over
February 2023: Armani White - Goated
March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot
WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
June 2023: Flo – Losing You
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part
Best Collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
WINNER: Karol G & Shakira - TQG
Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Best Pop
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
P!nk - Trustfall
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Hip-Hop
Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled Featuring Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive
Glorilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin Featuring Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
WINNER: Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Best R&B
Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye - Stay
Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
WINNER: SZA - Shirt
Toosii - Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love in the Way
Best Alternative
Blink-182 - Edging
Boygenius - The Film
Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge
WINNER: Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Paramore - This Is Why
Thirty Seconds to Mars - Stuck
Best Rock
Foo Fighters - The Teacher
Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
WINNER: Måneskin - The Loneliest
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta - Funk Rave
Bad Bunny - Where She Goes
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - Un X100to
Karol G & Shakira - TQG
Rosalía - Despechá
Shakira - Acróstico
Best K-Pop
Aespa - Girls
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Fifty Fifty - Cupid
Seventeen - Super
WINNER: Stray Kids - S-Class
Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - It’s Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable
Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
Libianca - People
WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar
Video for Good
Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato - Swine
WINNER: Dove Cameron - Breakfast
Imagine Dragons - “Crushed
Maluma - La Reina
Best Direction
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake - Falling Back
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Cinematography
Adele - I Drink Wine
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Visual Effects
Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side
Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant
Melanie Martinez - Void
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Choreography
WINNER: Blackpink - Pink Venom
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jonas Brothers - Waffle House
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best Art Direction
Boygenius - The Film
Blackpink - Pink Venom
WINNER: Doja Cat - Attention
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
SZA - Shirt
Best Editing
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit
Miley Cyrus - River
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Show of the Summer
Beyoncé
Blackpink
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Karol G
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Group of the Year
WINNER: Blackpink
Fifty Fifty
Flo
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
Seventeen
Tomorrow x Together
Song of the Summer, Presented by M&M’s®
Beyoncé - Cuff It
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Doechii Featuring Kodak Black - What It Is
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Fifty Fifty - Cupid
Gunna - Fukumean
WINNER: Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice - Barbie World
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers - Do It Like That
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Troye Sivan - Rush
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma - La Bebé (Remix)
Album of the Year
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
SZA - SOS
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights
