VMAs 2023: Full List Of Winners Revealed

Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and more took home awards at the VMAs on Tuesday night.

The full list of winners and nominees from the MTV Video Music Awards is here. The ceremony returned to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday night with Nicki Minaj serving as the host for the evening. Taylor Swift led all artists in both nominations and wins. She finished winning seven of her eight main awards, losing only Best Editing to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire.”

On the hip-hop front, Ice Spice took home the award for Best New Artist, while Nicki Minaj won Best Hip-Hop for "Super Freaky Girl." Other nominees in the category included Diddy, DJ Khaled, Glorilla & Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, and Metro Boomin.

Diddy Poses At The VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sean Combs poses in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Outside of just the awards, there were plenty of noteworthy performances throughout the night. Nicki Minaj debuted a new song off of her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2. Other performers included Metro Boomin, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Check out the full list of VMA winners below.

Video of the Year

Doja Cat - Attention
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé 
Doja Cat 
Karol G 
Nicki Minaj 
Shakira
WINNER: Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
SZA - Kill Bill
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best New Artist

Glorilla
WINNER: Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You
October 2022: Jvke - Golden Hour
November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited
December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado
January 2023: Sam Ryder - All the Way Over
February 2023: Armani White - Goated
March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot
WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
June 2023: Flo – Losing You
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
WINNER: Karol G & Shakira - TQG
Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Best Pop

Demi Lovato - Swine
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
P!nk - Trustfall
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled Featuring Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive
Glorilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin Featuring Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
WINNER: Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Best R&B

Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye - Stay
Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
WINNER: SZA - Shirt
Toosii - Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love in the Way

Best Alternative

Blink-182 - Edging
Boygenius - The Film
Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge
WINNER: Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Paramore - This Is Why
Thirty Seconds to Mars - Stuck

Best Rock

Foo Fighters - The Teacher
Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
WINNER: Måneskin - The Loneliest
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta - Funk Rave
Bad Bunny - Where She Goes
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - Un X100to
Karol G & Shakira - TQG
Rosalía - Despechá
Shakira - Acróstico

Best K-Pop

Aespa - Girls
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Fifty Fifty - Cupid
Seventeen - Super
WINNER: Stray Kids - S-Class
Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - It’s Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable
Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
Libianca - People
WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar

Video for Good

Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato - Swine
WINNER: Dove Cameron - Breakfast
Imagine Dragons - “Crushed
Maluma - La Reina

Best Direction

Doja Cat - Attention
Drake - Falling Back
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Cinematography

Adele - I Drink Wine
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side
Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant
Melanie Martinez - Void
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Choreography

WINNER: Blackpink - Pink Venom
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jonas Brothers - Waffle House
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best Art Direction

Boygenius - The Film
Blackpink - Pink Venom
WINNER: Doja Cat - Attention
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
SZA - Shirt

Best Editing

Blackpink - Pink Venom
Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit
Miley Cyrus - River
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Show of the Summer

Beyoncé
Blackpink
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Karol G
WINNER: Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

WINNER: Blackpink
Fifty Fifty 
Flo 
Jonas Brothers 
Måneskin 
NewJeans 
Seventeen 
Tomorrow x Together

Song of the Summer, Presented by M&M’s®

Beyoncé - Cuff It
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Doechii Featuring Kodak Black - What It Is
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Fifty Fifty - Cupid
Gunna - Fukumean
WINNER: Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice - Barbie World
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers - Do It Like That
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Troye Sivan - Rush
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma - La Bebé (Remix)

Album of the Year

Beyoncé - Renaissance
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
SZA - SOS
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights

