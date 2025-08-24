After announcing the sequel's forthcoming arrival in June, Westside Gunn unveils the official tracklist to Heels Have Eyes 2 on Sunday morning (August 24).

Executive produced by Gunn-himself, the sequel expands on the original EP. It includes production by Harry Fraud, Cee Gee, Mr. Green, Denny Laflare, and DJ Muggs.

Fraud, Mr.Green, and Denny Laflare helped Westside Gunn create the original EP. The latest album helps promote Westside Gunn's buzzing wrestling organization, 4th Rope

Heels Have Eyes 2 will include 12 new tracks. Fans have flooded social platforms with excitement, praising Gunn’s consistency and boundary-pushing approach. That loyalty has been amplified by his showcases, where artists like Rome Streetz and Stove God Cooks shared stages with wrestling matches. This blurs the lines between performance and spectacle.

One fan simply tweeted, "Legendary," while another shared, "Griselda Records Definitely in they own bag. But yall ran out of room, naturally you just overflowed the streets, tape decks, WiFi, graffiti, etc It’s definitely a movement…"

Westside Gunn “Heels Have Eyes 2”

Among the 12 tracks are “Bomme Des Garcon,” “Power House Hobbs,” and “Love You Pt. 2.” The sequel is another featureless album from the popular rap star. It’s a labor of love project by the rapper, who is frequently seen in the front row at wrestling events.

The Buffalo rapper has built a reputation on unpredictability, and the anticipation around the sequel shows how deeply fans trust his vision. Following the April 2024 release of Heels Have Eyes, Gunn has remained in constant motion—dropping multiple projects, curating immersive live shows, and fusing his music with his long-standing passion for wrestling culture.

Fans hope that the sequel will pick up where the original left off and expand. The first project leaned on Gunn’s voice with no official features, aside from a Doechii sample. Like wrestling, fans are excited for shocking moments and big surprises by Gunn.