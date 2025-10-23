Woman Insists She’s Eminem’s Wife As She Gets Arrested For Allegedly Refusing To Pay At Restaurant

BY Caroline Fisher 13 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Woman Insists She's Eminem's Wife Hip Hop News
Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Eminem performs on the super stage at Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mikala Compton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A woman was recently confronted for allegedly not paying for her meal at Darrell’s Dog Gone Good Diner, and blamed Eminem.

Being a celebrity certainly has its perks, but evidently, it also comes with some bizarre downsides. Recently, for example, a 54-year-old woman named Jennifer Kleber enjoyed a meal at Darrell’s Dog Gone Good Diner in Silver Springs, Florida. When the bill came, however, she allegedly refused to pay. Per No Jumper, she told the police that she was married to Eminem, and that he'd be picking up the tab.

The manager alleged that this had happened on multiple other occasions. Apparently, she claimed she thought the rapper had taken care of the previous bills, too. She was arrested for allegedly defrauding an innkeeper and brought to the Marion County Jail.

As for who Eminem is romantically involved with these days, it was reported earlier this month that he's allegedly dating his longtime stylist, Katrina Malota. He doesn't appear to have any connection to Kleber.

Read More: Eminem Allegedly Dating Longtime Stylist Katrina Malota

Eminem Stalker

This isn't the first time Eminem was unwillingly involved in an alleged crime, however. Back in 2020, a man named Matthew Hughes allegedly broke into his Michigan home using a brick. In 2024, Hughes broke in again, this time entering through an unlocked door and stealing a bike. Eminem's security team spotted him, and ultimately, he fled. A few days later, one of the performer's employees saw him at a nearby Walmart and alerted police.

In June, he was finally sentenced. He'll serve a maximum of 30 years behind bars on first-degree home invasion and stalking charges. After serving a minimum of 18 years, he'll become eligible for parole. Situations like this are likely what have led Eminem to lead a more private life than many famous people. During an interview with People, his daughter Hailey Jade revealed that she can relate.

“Having been in the spotlight for so long, I’ve learned the importance of balancing what I share publicly with what I keep private," she explained. “Over time, I’ve come to understand the struggle my father faced — wanting to protect our privacy while also feeling proud and wanting to celebrate his kids.”

“I feel the same way now," she added. "I want to share the proud, joyful moments that mean a lot to me, especially as a parent, but I’m also intentional about keeping certain parts of our lives just for us.”

Read More: Eminem’s Daughter, Alaina Scott, Announces Pregnancy In Heartfelt Instagram Post

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Eminem Daughter Privacy Struggles Hip Hop News Music Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Relates To His Privacy Struggles 3.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.5K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.9K
Comments 0