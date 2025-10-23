Being a celebrity certainly has its perks, but evidently, it also comes with some bizarre downsides. Recently, for example, a 54-year-old woman named Jennifer Kleber enjoyed a meal at Darrell’s Dog Gone Good Diner in Silver Springs, Florida. When the bill came, however, she allegedly refused to pay. Per No Jumper, she told the police that she was married to Eminem, and that he'd be picking up the tab.

The manager alleged that this had happened on multiple other occasions. Apparently, she claimed she thought the rapper had taken care of the previous bills, too. She was arrested for allegedly defrauding an innkeeper and brought to the Marion County Jail.

As for who Eminem is romantically involved with these days, it was reported earlier this month that he's allegedly dating his longtime stylist, Katrina Malota. He doesn't appear to have any connection to Kleber.

Read More: Eminem Allegedly Dating Longtime Stylist Katrina Malota

Eminem Stalker

This isn't the first time Eminem was unwillingly involved in an alleged crime, however. Back in 2020, a man named Matthew Hughes allegedly broke into his Michigan home using a brick. In 2024, Hughes broke in again, this time entering through an unlocked door and stealing a bike. Eminem's security team spotted him, and ultimately, he fled. A few days later, one of the performer's employees saw him at a nearby Walmart and alerted police.

In June, he was finally sentenced. He'll serve a maximum of 30 years behind bars on first-degree home invasion and stalking charges. After serving a minimum of 18 years, he'll become eligible for parole. Situations like this are likely what have led Eminem to lead a more private life than many famous people. During an interview with People, his daughter Hailey Jade revealed that she can relate.

“Having been in the spotlight for so long, I’ve learned the importance of balancing what I share publicly with what I keep private," she explained. “Over time, I’ve come to understand the struggle my father faced — wanting to protect our privacy while also feeling proud and wanting to celebrate his kids.”