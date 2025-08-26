Like on The Death of Slim Shady, Eminem is giving his STANS a heavy dose of nostalgia on "Everybody's Looking At Me." It's one of 12 tracks the Detroit legend has included on the accompanying soundtrack for his documentary revolving around how his music has impacted his rabid fan base. Moreover, it also touches on the rapper's rise to fame.
The project's run in theaters has already come to a close but today, Eminem dropped the collection of songs backing it. It's a mixture of his hits but also some unreleased material. Cuts in the former category range from "Rap God" to "Just Don't Give A F*ck."
But "Everybody's Looking At Me" fits into the latter. Interestingly, this isn't some long lost recording that got shelved. Instead, Em tapped into a freestyle of the same name that the legendary Funk Flex premiered back in 2002. Proof was a feature on that. But for this version, it's been removed and replaced with two new verses from Slim Shady.
The first verse was on the original, however. Perhaps even cooler though, is that a quick snippet of this track appears and disappears at the blink of an eye on "The Kiss (Skit)" from The Eminem Show.
"Everybody's Looking At Me" is old Em in tip top shape. It mixes dark humor, commentary on the music industry's faults, and a flurry of double entendres.
Moreover, the beat from Dr. Dre gives us flashbacks of all of their tremendous work. Overall, it's great to see this track get frankensteined and have it turn into something of quality. Stream it below.
Eminem "Everybody's Looking At Me"
Quotable Lyrics:
Type who might throw his underwear in the trash and wipe his a*s with the American flag like Marilyn Manson (Ha-ha)
Updated Axl Rose
White vеrsion of Shaft, pimp slappin' h*es
Pull up like a Mac, jet black limos
Strеtch so far back, can't see the back windows