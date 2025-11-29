Metro Boomin Reacts To Most Streamed Collab Albums List Led By Drake

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Record producer Metro Boomin
Metro Boomin also addressed the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, and seemed to take a neutral stance while calling it "WWE."

Metro Boomin boasts multiple of the most streamed hip-hop collab albums of all time on Spotify, although he doesn't hold the top spot. That instead goes to Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss with 3.93 billion streams according to Complex. Nevertheless, Metro recently reflected generally on the list, specifically recalling how he and 21 have the most placements out of anyone on this list.

The reflection occurred when Streetz 94.5's E.T. Cali asked him about the list during a radio interview earlier this week. As caught by ZADCOZZY on Twitter, Cali mentioned the list and the St. Louis producer responded to the achievements. "It's so crazy, me and him were on the phone the other day and he mentioned that," he said of 21 Savage. "He was like, 'Man, you seen that list of the collab albums? I was on there four times, you was on there like four times.' Yeah, that's a blessing."

Beyond Her Loss, Savage also has Without Warning with Offset and Metro, plus both Savage Mode installments also with Metro. Him being a producer makes him quite the cheat code, and 21's always done well on these projects. Mr. Boomin also boasts WE DON'T TRUST YOU with Future, whose Drake collab album What A Time To Be Alive is also on the list. Other entries include Kanye West with both Watch The Throne alongside Jay-Z and VULTURES 1 with Ty Dolla $ign, Future again on WRLD On Drugs with Juice WRLD, and Lil Baby and Gunna with Drip Harder.

Drake Metro Boomin Beef

But Metro Boomin's Drake-related comments didn't stop there. He also reflected on Drizzy's Kendrick Lamar battle and said he didn't take the whole thing too seriously. "Nah, man, it's WWE, man," Metro expressed. "It's WWE exactly. You know, I still grew up from that era, that's what it was. Before the Internet was what it is now, where it's personal and fans taking sides."

Of course, given Metro Boomin's beef with Drake, many OVO fans scoffed at this, and other folks had significant pushback to give. But it looks like he's happy to at least celebrate his success alongside others, especially among albums that are all about collaboration.

