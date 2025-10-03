Metro Boomin Shares Pic In The Studio With 21 Savage

Metro Boomin and 21 Savage remain one of hip-hop’s most iconic duo's. And today, the duo has fans buzzing with anticipation once again. The Grammy-nominated producer took to social media to share a studio photo with 21, captioning it simply: “back 2 the basics @21savage.”

Moreover, that was all it took to send the internet into speculation mode. Fans in the comment section immediately began asking the question on everyone’s mind: could Savage Mode III be on the way?

"We need some 2016 Metro and 21 energy," one user commented.

Metro and 21’s collaborative history speaks for itself. Their 2016 breakout project Savage Mode cemented their signature sound and proved just how powerful they were as a duo. This album inlcuded fan favorites like “X” and the title track. Four years later, they doubled down with Savage Mode II, a highly anticipated sequel that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was instantly hailed as a modern classic. Across these projects, the pair has delivered some of their most memorable records, including “Bank Account,” “Runnin,” and “X.”

Metro Boomin's New Pic Sparks Album Rumors

Now, fans can only hope for Savage Mode III to be in the works. The timing of the photo only adds fuel to the anticipation. Metro Boomin, recently cleared of a sexual assault lawsuit, has continued to prove why he’s one of the most in-demand producers in music. Meanwhile, 21 Savage has been making headlines of his own -- from finally confirming his long-rumored relationship with Latto to revealing in a recent interview with Akademiks that he has a new album on the way.