Young Thug Says He Doesn’t Feel Like A Man If His Woman Needs A Therapist

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 93 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug_Mariah The Scientist
Graphic by Thomas Egan | Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage
Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist’s relationship has seen ups and downs like the latest jail phone call leaks.

Young Thug is sparking conversation around masculinity, mental health, and relationships after sharing candid views on therapy during his recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast. The Atlanta rapper opened up about why he doesn’t believe in seeking professional counseling. He instead leans on family and close mentors as his source of wisdom.

“My big sister, my big brother, my dad, my mom, my OGs… I listen to y’all,” Thug said while explaining why he doesn’t feel therapy is necessary. 

For him, guidance rooted in experience carries more weight than advice from a licensed professional. This perspective echoes a common sentiment across hip-hop and Black communities, where many rely on elders or trusted voices for support rather than turning to therapists.

The most revealing part of his comments came when he addressed how he would react if his partner sought therapy. Thug admitted it would make him feel “less of a man,” suggesting it would feel like rejection if she trusted an outside perspective over his.

 “It’s like damn, you’ll actually call somebody and listen to what they have to say over me? Instead of listen to what I’m telling you,” he explained. For Thug, therapy becomes symbolic of competition—someone else stepping into a role he feels responsible for.

MORE: Young Thug Is The Biggest Star On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Young Thug on Therapy

His words shed light on the larger stigma surrounding mental health in hip-hop, where toughness and self-reliance are often seen as central to manhood. By equating therapy with weakness, Thug reflects the complicated ways pride, ego, and vulnerability intersect in relationships. At the same time, his honesty highlights a cultural clash: therapists versus family, professionals versus lived experience.

Still, Thug’s openness is significant. While his comments may reinforce skepticism around therapy, they also start a dialogue about how masculinity is defined in hip-hop and beyond. For many men, admitting the fear of being undermined is a rare level of vulnerability.

Young Thug’s perspective resonates with those who share similar doubts about therapy. Yet it also points to the need for shifting narratives—showing that seeking help doesn’t strip away manhood, but can strengthen it through growth, balance, and deeper connection.

MORE: Young Thug Credits Kanye West & Kim Kardashian For Blowing His Career Up

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event Music Young Thug's Explosive & Emotional Big Bank Interview: 5 Key Takeaways 3.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.6K
Young Thug_Mariah The Scientist Relationships Mariah The Scientist, Young Thug, & The 'Ride Or Die' Myth That Eclipses Her Music 3.3K
Comments 0