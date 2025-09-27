Young Thug Is The Biggest Star On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Welcome back to our Fire Emoji playlist update, where we round up the hottest hip-hop releases of the week. For this final September run's blockbuster release, rap fans got a whole lot of controversy to wade through, but also plenty of compelling depth and personal reflection.

Of course, we're talking about Young Thug and his long-awaited album UY SCUTI, which is his first since leaving jail and the YSL RICO case behind. It also follows a snitching scandal, leaked jail calls, and a lot of tension in Atlanta that Thugger hopes to overcome with this new LP.

Some of them clearly emerged in the wake of recent viral moments, such as the two-part "Whoopty Doo," whereas other cuts like "Walk Down" featuring 21 Savage may have been in the vault for longer. Either way, there's a solid balance on here between more low-key and smooth vibes and more aggressive or boisterous performances.

However, it's clearly been a very divisive release for fans of the ATL MC. Some loved it, others hated it, but everyone has something to contribute to the discourse.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we wanted to roll out the red carpet for Danny Brown after dropping his new single "Starburst." It's the lead single from his upcoming album Stardust, which will feature a lot of off-the-wall collaborations with recent muses and collaborators like Quadeca, Jane Remover, underscores, Frost Children, and more.

As for this new single, it's as zany, ferocious, sharp, and impactful as you would expect from the Detroit MC as he flaunts his skill and takes on the challenge of riding a volatile, harsh, and peppy instrumental. When the track mutates around the halfway point, it's an electrifying moment that previews this upcoming full-length as another wild ride.