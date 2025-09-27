Young Thug Is The Biggest Star On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 16: Young Thug attends Young Thug's 30Th Birthday Party at a private location on August 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
In addition to Young Thug's new album "UY SCUTI," "Fire Emoji" boasts new drops from Danny Brown and Mobb Deep this week.

Welcome back to our Fire Emoji playlist update, where we round up the hottest hip-hop releases of the week. For this final September run's blockbuster release, rap fans got a whole lot of controversy to wade through, but also plenty of compelling depth and personal reflection.

Of course, we're talking about Young Thug and his long-awaited album UY SCUTI, which is his first since leaving jail and the YSL RICO case behind. It also follows a snitching scandal, leaked jail calls, and a lot of tension in Atlanta that Thugger hopes to overcome with this new LP.

Some of them clearly emerged in the wake of recent viral moments, such as the two-part "Whoopty Doo," whereas other cuts like "Walk Down" featuring 21 Savage may have been in the vault for longer. Either way, there's a solid balance on here between more low-key and smooth vibes and more aggressive or boisterous performances.

However, it's clearly been a very divisive release for fans of the ATL MC. Some loved it, others hated it, but everyone has something to contribute to the discourse.

Read More: Young Thug Credits Kanye West & Kim Kardashian For Blowing His Career Up

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we wanted to roll out the red carpet for Danny Brown after dropping his new single "Starburst." It's the lead single from his upcoming album Stardust, which will feature a lot of off-the-wall collaborations with recent muses and collaborators like Quadeca, Jane Remover, underscores, Frost Children, and more.

As for this new single, it's as zany, ferocious, sharp, and impactful as you would expect from the Detroit MC as he flaunts his skill and takes on the challenge of riding a volatile, harsh, and peppy instrumental. When the track mutates around the halfway point, it's an electrifying moment that previews this upcoming full-length as another wild ride.

Finally on Fire Emoji, we'd be remiss not to mention the latest Mobb Deep single ahead of their upcoming album Infinite. "Taj Mahal" sees Havoc and the late Prodigy trade weathered bars over The Alchemist's crisp and stark sample flip. We're just a few weeks away from this hopefully enthralling and cathartic release from a pillar of hip-hop.

Read More: Mobb Deep's Features For New Album "Infinite" Reportedly Revealed

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
