Danny Brown Drops Frenetic Lead Single "Starburst" Ahead Of New Album

BY Devin Morton 140 Views
danny-brown-starburst-stream danny-brown-starburst-stream
Danny Brown is back with "Starburst," the frantic lead single to his forthcoming sixth studio album, "Stardust."

The legendary Danny Brown recently dropped "Starburst," the lead single from his forthcoming sixth studio album, Stardust. The track, which dropped on September 23, offers an energetic introduction to Brown's new musical era (which feels, in part, like Brown retreading familiar ground) ahead of the album's release on November 7.

Produced by Portuguese DJ and producer Holly, "Starburst" is a frenetic fusion of hip-hop and hard-hitting club music, with a relentless beat that feels like quintessential Danny Brown. Lyrically, the song is standard Brown fare, with heavy hitting and animated bars. He delivers them with the style that has become synonymous with his sound over the last 10+ years.

The release of "Starburst" was accompanied by a music video that complements the track's intensity. It features a sweat-drenched Brown in a frenzied workout session. As previously mentioned, "Starburst" also serves as the first taste of Stardust. The new album will be his first written while completely sober. Brown's candid nature has long been part of his music. It will be interesting to see what he brings on the new album, which also has a long list of new collaborators.

This is a surprisingly quick turnaround for a new Danny Brown album as well. It's been under two years since he released Quaranta, which featured some of his most honest music to date and a surprisingly restrained sonic palette. The new track feels like Brown going back to some familiar sounds, which is exciting news for any fans of albums like Old or Atrocity Exhibition. Check out "Starburst" below.

Danny Brown - "Starburst"

Quotable Lyrics:

Present is the past in a second so count your blessings (Count)
The lesson in the essence that snatch you out adolescence (Huh)
They woke me up inside like listen to Evanescence (Style)
Was microphone checking at seven, no half stepping (Huh)
Pull the weapon on a reverend and tell him run the collection
If he hesitate a second, I'm sending his ass to heaven

