Copycats - Song by Danny Brown featuring Underscores

Danny Brown is dropping his new album Stardust on November 7th. The project has some eclectic features all throughout the tracklist, which has stirred up some debate. Following the release of the song "Starburst," it became clear that this would be unlike any other Danny Brown album. Recently, we got another song in "Copycats" with Underscores. This song is like if you took Charli XCX's BRAT album and gave it the bombastic rapping of Danny Brown. The combination of sounds just works, and Underscores complements Brown extremely well. While some of Brown's older fans may find this sound to be a bridge too far, there is no denying that Danny knows what he's doing. He's always been experimental, and you have to appreciate someone who pushes those boundaries.