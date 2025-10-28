Copycats - Song by Danny Brown featuring Underscores

Danny Brown is dropping a new album called "Stardust" later this year, and the new singles are already creating some commotion.

Danny Brown is dropping his new album Stardust on November 7th. The project has some eclectic features all throughout the tracklist, which has stirred up some debate. Following the release of the song "Starburst," it became clear that this would be unlike any other Danny Brown album. Recently, we got another song in "Copycats" with Underscores. This song is like if you took Charli XCX's BRAT album and gave it the bombastic rapping of Danny Brown. The combination of sounds just works, and Underscores complements Brown extremely well. While some of Brown's older fans may find this sound to be a bridge too far, there is no denying that Danny knows what he's doing. He's always been experimental, and you have to appreciate someone who pushes those boundaries.

Release Date: October 16, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop, Electronic

Album: Stardust

Quotable Lyrics from Copycats

G-get what you want, not what you ask for
Sittin' on money, that's what I stand for
It ain't that deep to be so shallow
Choose my path to walk, the straight narrow

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
