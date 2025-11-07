Stardust - Album by Danny Brown

Danny Brown has returned with his new album "Stardust" which features a plethora of unique features you probably weren't expecting.

Danny Brown is one of the most eclectic and electric artists in hip-hop. His albums are always high in quality, and more often than not, he tries to put his fans onto new artists. Overall, you have to appreciate his efforts, and on Friday, he delivered with his project, Stardust. This is an album that the fans have been waiting for, and it did not disappoint. However, don't expect the usual slate of features. Instead, you will see names like Jane Remover, Quadeca, Frost Children, and Underscores, just to name a few. You have to appreciate Brown for thinking outside of the box, something he has done his entire career.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Stardust
  1. Book of Daniel (Danny Brown & Quadeca)
  2. Starburst (Danny Brown)
  3. Copycats (Danny Brown & underscores)
  4. 1999 (Danny Brown & JOHNNASCUS)
  5. Flowers (Danny Brown & 8485)
  6. Lift You Up (Danny Brown)
  7. Green Light (Danny Brown & Frost Children)
  8. What You See (Danny Brown & Quadeca)
  9. Baby (Danny Brown & underscores)
  10. Whatever The Case (Danny Brown & IssBrokie)
  11. 1L0v3myL1f3! (Danny Brown & Femtanyl)
  12. RIGHT FROM WRONG (Danny Brown & Nnamdi)
  13. The End (Danny Brown, Ta Ukrainka & Zheani)
  14. All4U (Danny Brown & Jane Remover)
