Frost Children & Danny Brown Drop High-Energy "Shake It Like A"

Pop duo Frost Children have been making a bit of a name for themselves since releasing their first album in 2020. They've worked with other acts in their space, including Dorian Electra and Porter Robinson. Now, they are making the crossover into hip-hop. Their first collaboration on that front is Danny Brown , perhaps the most perfect option in such a scenario. Their energy, combined with Brown's frenetic rap style, is unsurprisingly a solid match. The track, produced by Frost Children, sounds like a festival-ready EDM song. It evokes similarities to Deadmau5, Skrillex , and any other popular EDM or dubstep acts from the early 2010s.

The Frost siblings are highly energetic and deliver a catchy hook. Danny Brown's own music has been less animated in recent years than it's been in the past, but he taps right back into his old style on the song. His verse sounds like something he would've done in the XXX days, though it is a short appearance. "You can cut that sh*t out like a Lil Wayne dread" is trademark Danny Brown wit. If there is one thing his music's never lacked, it's wit. Frost Children are hosting their first annual "Frost Fest" on August 22 and 23. Danny Brown is headlining the first night, which takes place in Brooklyn. This track is a good way to promote the event while also getting some chaotic energy out onto a song. Stream the new single from the trio below.