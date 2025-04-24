Danny Brown Hits The Dance Floor With 8485 In Dizzying New Single "G.I.R.L."

8485 is Danny Brown's latest hyperpop-adjacent partner following his recent banger with Jane Remover and a fiery femtanyl collab.

Danny Brown is one of the best collaborators in not just hip-hop, but also in the glitched-out and dance floor-ready worlds of artists like 8485. Their new collab "G.I.R.L." does not compromise on lyrical skill to deliver one of the most raucous electronic ragers you'll hear all week.

For those unfamiliar with 8485, they are a Canadian pop artist of the Helix Tears collective. You may associate this catalog with the hyperpop scene, although there are more clear shades of electro-pop in "G.I.R.L." than you might find in that genre term's most representative artists such as 100 gecs.

Nevertheless, this new collab embodies that spirit with lyrics contrasting online interaction with real-life situations. From behind the boards, buzzing bass, stuttering vocal chops, heavy effects, and peppy percussion meld and melt into each other to create a dynamic jam. As is pretty much a guarantee at this point, 8485 and Danny Brown share a lot of chemistry, too.

They have a common link in the artist underscores, who has collaborated with 8485 and hosted Danny as a guest performer during their Coachella set this year. The Detroit rapper has done a lot with this scene as of late, such as the digital hardcore track "M3 N Min3" in collaboration with femtanyl. He also recently appeared on Jane Remover's excellent new album Revengeseekerz on the track "Psychoboost" and linked up with Frost Children for "Shake It Like A."

With more Danny Brown music on the way, we can’t wait to hear what’s next from both him and 8485.

8485 & Danny Brown's "G.I.R.L."

Quotable Lyrics
No fake, it ain't a simulation,
Caught in 4K in a real situation,
Lost in a dream or stuck behind a screen,
Your reality hits, you're headed out the scene

