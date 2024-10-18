Danny Brown Delivers Deluxe Version Of "Quaranta"

In November 2023, Danny Brown released Quaranta , his sixth album and first solo offering since 2019's uknowhatimsayin¿. The album received praise for its autobiographical nature and candidness about the difficulties that come with growing, even into his 40s. The production and sound of the album also received attention, as it was darker in tone than some of his previous work. Now, nearly a year later, Danny Brown is back with a deluxe version of Quaranta, only adding to what was already among 2023's best hip-hop releases.

Quaranta's deluxe edition adds two new tracks, "Cheaters" and "Keep It to Me." "Cheaters" is reminiscent of Danny Brown's older music, with the humor that made him a fan favorite earlier in his career over a funky beat produced by fellow Detroit great, Black Milk. "Keep It to Me" sounds more like what appeared on the original version of the album. Produced by Black Noi$e, it's a more meditative cut. Brown talks about his substance abuse issues, anxiety, and the need to keep moving forward. Additionally, the Quaranta deluxe includes instrumental versions of "Tantor," "Jenn's Terrific Vacation," "Y.B.P," and "Dark Sword Angel," some of the album's standout tracks. Earlier this year, Brown confirmed that he is working on a new solo release. There is no release timeline yet, but clearly, he is not yet ready to move on from this album cycle. Take a listen to the new tracks on the Quaranta deluxe album below.