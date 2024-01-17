Danny Brown Drops New Stop-Motion Animated Video For "Y.B.P"

Danny Brown has a long history of incredibly creative music videos. For his Atrocity Exhibition standout "Ain't It Funny" he recruited Jonah Hill to direct a surreal video stylized to look like a fake sitcom. In the video for his song "Best Life," he follows the lives of various different people through a literal fish-eye lens. But in the third video from his new album Quaranta, he may have delivered one of his strangest outings yet.

Earlier today he unleashed the new video for his song "Y.B.P" featuring Bruiser Wolf. The video is directed by Edem Wornoo & William Child and deploys unique-looking stop-motion animation. In the video itself, stop-motion versions of Danny and Wolf rap their lines while the story of an unpredictable robbery unfolds around them. The video escalates in intensity concluding on a wild police chase that ends in a car accident. In the comments, fans show out praise for Danny's new music and the unique artistic direction of the visuals in his new era. Check out the newly released video in full below.

Danny Brown Gets Animated In New Music Video

Later this year, Danny Brown is taking off on tour in support of his new album. He will be headed across North America in March and April playing 24 shows on the Quaranta tour. It was the second album he released last year following Scaring The Hoes back in March. That project was a collaboration between Danny and another underground rap darling JPEGMAFIA which received massive critical praise.

Danny has also kept up his podcast The Danny Brown Show. He releases weekly episodes talking to rap figures like Pink Siifu, redveil, and JPEGMAFIA. He's occasionally made waves online for the show whether it be hilarious moments or advice for younger rappers on their career paths. What do you think of Danny Brown's new stop motion animated music video? Is "Y.B.P" your favorite deep cut from his new album Quaranta? Let us know in the comment section below.

