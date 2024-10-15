Femtanyl & Danny Brown Link For Off-The-Wall Rager "M3 N Min3"

The Canadian producer and vocalist has a new album on the way.

According to her Genius profile, "Her work has often been described as “digital hardcore,” focusing on subjects of depressive or nostalgic themes and connections to life as a trans woman in the modern day." She's certainly got some intriguing and niche aspects to her music, so if you're looking for something outside the box, be sure to try out "M3 N MIN3." This collab with Danny Brown is her first one, and given how cohesive they sound together, it may not be their last. The lyricism is extremely descriptive and gruesome at times, with lyrics like, "Lymph node infection / Go spit the leeches on the ground / It's just seizures on repeat now." The production is extremely fast-paced and perfect for a neon lit party. Give femtanyl's new single "M3 N MIN3" a try with the link below.

Danny Brown is never one to hop on conventional production and work with your standard artists. Almost all of the proof you need is on any one of his albums. Most recently, the Detroit underground icon pushed boundaries on his SCARING THE H*ES with JPEGMAFIA, as well as his solo LP Quaranta . Even though they aren't for everyone lyrically and sonically, they were still some of the best releases last year. Now, Danny Brown is dipping his toes into the worlds of glitch and digital hardcore alongside femtanyl. Not to be confused with the dangerous drug, femtanyl is a Canadian producer and vocalist.

