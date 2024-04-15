Danny Brown Reveals The Lesson Jay-Z And Ye Taught Him About Songwriting Credits

Danny Brown's podcast has become one of the must-stop places for rappers to appear. Brown himself is a hilarious host with opinions on nearly every subject you can imagine and a seemingly endless well of wild stories from both his time in the music industry and before. His most recent guest was ScHoolboy Q. Q recently dropped his new album Blue Lips, his first new project in 5 years since 2019's CrasH Talk. During the podcast, they touched on a variety of subjects, including the way that sampling and interpolation can affect songwriting credits.

In particular, he discussed his 2013 single "Dip." The song currently sits with over 16 million streams on Spotify, but Danny hasn't seen much of the payout from that. “With ‘Dip,’ JAY-Z and Kanye killed my ass. They own that whole muthaf*cka. And that’s one of my biggest songs. I don’t get shit from that muthaf*cka!” The song contains an interpolation of Ye and Jay-Z's "N*ggas In Paris" and the pair received songwriting credits on the song as a result. “I’ll never use a n*gga hook again, man. I learned my lesson, man. Skylar be mad at me to this day, like, ‘Yeah, that was one of the biggest ones, man. We f*cked up.’ Because you know, he made that beat. We don’t get sh*t from that muthaf*cka.” Brown explained. Check out the full new episode of his podcast below.

Danny Brown Isn't Making Money From "Dip"

Last year, Danny Brown released two new albums. Early in the year he shared a full collaborative project with fellow underground rap darling Jpegmafia. Later in the year he followed it up with the long awaited release of Quaranta. He spoke publicly on his struggles to get the album released multiple times in various episodes of his podcast.

