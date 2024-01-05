Danny Brown Says He Hates The Fit Check Trend

Danny Brown recently shared his thoughts on the "fit check" trend during an episode of That's Deep with Complex. He expresses his disapproval of the trend and its impact, particularly on younger audiences. Moreover, the Detroit native, known for his distinctive fashion sense, believes that the trend can have detrimental effects on kids and their perception of value. In the interview, Danny voiced his concerns, stating, "I think it really sucks because it really messes up with the kids, you know?" He goes on to share a personal experience, highlighting the absurdity of younger family members asking for high-end fashion items like Balenciagas.

Furthermore, he emphasizes the disconnect between these expensive desires and the financial reality of young individuals who may not have a source of income. Expressing his own journey with fashion, Danny reminisces about his excitement at getting a pair of Reebok Pumps for $100, considering it a significant achievement. However, he contrasts this with the current trend where kids aspire to own $1,000 shoes, equating it to months' worth of rent. This observation reflects Danny's concern about the distorted values that the "fit check" trend might be instilling in younger generations.

Danny Brown Shares His Opinion

Moreover, Danny Brown challenges the notion that expensive clothing automatically equates to style. He continues, "There’s somebody out there that can go to Burlington Coat Factory and get fresher than somebody that’s just wearing all designer." However, he emphasizes the importance of individual style and suggests that it is not about the amount of money spent on clothes but about personal expression. A fair statement.

His commentary on the interview serves as a critique of the materialistic aspect of the fashion industry. Moreover, the influence it has on shaping the desires and priorities of younger individuals. In the world of hip-hop and fashion, where trends often emerge and gain popularity swiftly, Danny Brown's perspective offers a valuable and grounded reflection on the impact of such trends. Urging a focus on personal style and authenticity over the pursuit of expensive labels. What are your thoughts? Let us know on HNHH!

