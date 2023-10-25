Fans Drag Roddy Rich For Birthday “Crop Top” Fit

Drake isn't the only rapper celebrating his birthday this week. "The Box" rapper Roddy Ricch is also having his Scorpio moment this week. Video made the rounds online of him celebrating on a yacht with some fellow celebs in attendance. Southside, DJ Mustard, and YG are all on board with Roddy in videos of the party making the rounds online. But unfortunately for Roddy, it's mostly his outfit that fans are talking about.

In the clip, he's sporting a t-shirt of Pink Floyd's album A Momentary Lapse Of Reason. But it isn't what's on the shirt that has fans talking, it's how short it is. "crop top roddy is crazy smh," the top comment on the post reads in reference to the shirt being cut off right at his waist. "Crop tee and John cena shorts is braaaaazy too young for a mid life crisis," and "N*gga a belly dancer for his own bday smh that’s crazy," other commentors agreed. Check out the full video and the various fan reactions to it below.

Roddy Ricch's Pink Floyd Shirt Getting Mixed Reviews

In an Instagram post he made celebrating his birthday, he also laid out his vision for the next year. "25 is the YEAR of DEMONSTRATION. CANCEL the NEGATIVE ENERGY of TODAY and FOCUS on TOMORROW. LEAVE SUCCESS and FAILURE behind while CONTINUING to BUILD HEALTH & WEALTH," he captioned a series of pictures recapping his past year. In the comments, artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Blxst, and more share their well wishes for the rapper.

Roddy Ricch is also currently dealing with an ugly custody battle for his son in court. He's seeking out joint custody of the 3-year-old in what has become a surprisingly long-running series of legal battles. The whole affair is likely one of the things Roddy is hoping to get resolved the most in the next year. What do you think of Roddy Ricch's outfit in videos of his birthday party? Let us know in the comment section below.

