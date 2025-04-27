Danny Brown Teases "SCARING THE HOES" Volume 2 With JPEGMAFIA

Rapper Danny Brown performs at the Dr. Martens day party at Clive during South by Southwest on Thursday March 16, 2023. Sxsw Mlc 08296. © Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA's first "SCARING THE HOES" volume had redveil as its sole feature and a whole lot of 2023 hip-hop highlights.

While Danny Brown has been getting into his hyperpop-adjacent bag with collabs like 8485's "G.I.R.L.," it looks like he will return to his hip-hop priorities with JPEGMAFIA soon. We have good news for fans of their SCARING THE HOES collab album, as its second volume is on the way.

"Vol II," the Detroit MC captioned a picture of him and Peggy on Instagram on Sunday (April 27). If you didn't hear Volume One, it's arguably the best hip-hop album of 2023 and a brash but skillful display of their electric chemistry.

This follows other individual collaborations for Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA. One very recent addition is the latter's new Flume track "Track 1," and it looks like it's one of many tracks they worked on in early 2023 before SCARING THE HOES with Danny came out. We'll see if more of them release, as it looks like an EP might be on the way.

In addition, Brown teased another release on Sunday, this time on his Instagram Story. "So proud of this album, can't wait to share it world," he captioned the post. The picture in question was a screenshot of Danny Brown playing a song featuring Quadeca. It's unclear if this will be for SCARING THE HOES' second volume or a new solo album on the way. Either way, another link-up with Quad is very promising.

Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA Collabs

Danny Brown JPEGMAFIA
Screenshot via Instagram @xdannyxbrownx

For those unaware, beyond SCARING THE HOES and Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA's DLC Pack deluxe, the two rappers have one other collab. That's Danny's "Negro Spiritual" off his 2019 album, uknowhatimsayin¿.

Last time the two linked up for a full-length, the Baltimore multi-hyphenate produced everything. We assume the same will be true for the second volume. But this duo is known for its surprises and left hooks, so anything goes.

Either way, we can't wait to hear what's in store and see just what a second chapter of SCARING THE HOES will sound like. Will it have the religious references of the first or go in a completely new direction? We have no idea, and that's exactly the way fans like it before a probable gem.

