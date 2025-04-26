JPEGMAFIA & Flume Share Wacky Recording Session Behind "Track 1" Of Their Forthcoming EP

Flume and JPEGMAFIA are two boundary pushers through and through. In their respective genres (electronic and hip-hop), they are considered mad scientists. So, it's not a surprise to hear what's being laid in front of us on this taste of a recording session they've provided.
It's for a song called "Track 1," which may or may not receive a unique name in the near future. It's the first look at their upcoming EP, We Live In A Society. Details on a release date are not available at press time. However, thanks to a post from Flume on his Instagram Story we do know there will be four songs.
This "Track 1" studio session is not available on DSPs yet, only on YouTube. But we have to imagine we won't hear the final version of it until the EP arrives. Either way, this is a cool idea by JPEGMAFIA and Flume.
Hearing them mess around with one another in the studio while working through beats and melodies is super interesting. Eventually, around the 4:15 mark of the video, they land on a mind-melting electronic hip-hop instrumental. It's so transcendental that the animated version of Peggy turns him into a giant female clown, a fly, and more as they progress through the different instrumentals.
The last one takes them through space, which is honestly how we feel when listening to it. Overall, "Track 1" by Flume and JPEGMAFIA is an intriguing springboard for this EP. This marks the former's first release as a lead artist since 2023. It's the duo's first work since the MCs last album I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU.
Flume & JPEGMAFIA "Track 1"
Quotable Lyrics:
This, this, this is light
Ooh, this, this one here right
This one right here I like, this, this
Now, we're gettin' somewhere bro
You must've had your Vegemite this morning, didn't you?
Hold up, let this one ride dog, don't f*ck this one up