JPEGMAFIA & Flume Share Wacky Recording Session Behind "Track 1" Of Their Forthcoming EP

JPEGMAFIA and Flume's healthy relationship is on full display as two of the more creative musical minds uncover a song amongst the chaos.

This, this, this is light Ooh, this, this one here right This one right here I like, this, this Now, we're gettin' somewhere bro You must've had your Vegemite this morning, didn't you? Hold up, let this one ride dog, don't f*ck this one up

The last one takes them through space, which is honestly how we feel when listening to it. Overall, "Track 1" by Flume and JPEGMAFIA is an intriguing springboard for this EP. This marks the former's first release as a lead artist since 2023. It's the duo's first work since the MCs last album I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU.

Hearing them mess around with one another in the studio while working through beats and melodies is super interesting. Eventually, around the 4:15 mark of the video, they land on a mind-melting electronic hip-hop instrumental. It's so transcendental that the animated version of Peggy turns him into a giant female clown, a fly, and more as they progress through the different instrumentals.

It's for a song called "Track 1," which may or may not receive a unique name in the near future. It's the first look at their upcoming EP, We Live In A Society. Details on a release date are not available at press time. However, thanks to a post from Flume on his Instagram Story we do know there will be four songs.

