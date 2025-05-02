Flume and JPEGMAFIA are living up to their trailblazing titles with this brand-new EP, We Live In A Society. It's a very experimental blend of electronic, glitch, noise, and hip-hop for four tracks. The 16-minute effort is the Australian producer's first release in two years and first independent project.
That's quite the big deal as the 33-year-old visionary has been making music for over decade under the Future Classic imprint. But Flume is ready to enter a new phase in his career halfway into the 2020s and he's doing so with a close friend.
We mean that literally and figuratively as JPEGMAFIA is also always willing to shatter molds. Their work together isn't incredibly extensive, but they have worked on a handful of tracks. Most recently, Flume assisted on a couple from the I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU era.
It's unclear where "big daddy Flume" wants to go from here, as this EP doesn't have much of a sonic direction. For example, the lead single, "Track 1," is essentially a recording session they audibly documented that features a wide range of random instrumental snippets.
But then, there are cuts with more structure and themes like "AI Girlfriend" which compares the actual usage of generated women for those struggling with dating and how Peggy has a hard time finding a connection with this person.
Overall, it feels like more of a bridge project for Flume. But that's not to say there aren't good things to take from it. Stream it below on Spotify or Apple Music below.
Read More: Shannon Sharpe Denies Rape Allegation As Lawyer Releases Disturbing Audio & Text Messages Surface: What We Know About The $50M Lawsuit
Flume & JPEGMAFIA We Live In A Society
We Live In A Society Tracklist:
- Track 1
- Is It Real (feat. Ravyn Lenae)
- AI Girlfriend
- The Ocean Is Fake