"Family Matters" Mess: Jaleel White Slammed For Black "Hood Shows" Shade

Jaleel White thinks "Family Matters" doesn't it get it's due respect because it wasn't "hood" like "Living Single" or "Martin"? What?!

Once upon a time, Family Matters was one of the most popular sitcoms on television, thanks to a thriving cast centered around Jaleel White's unforgettable character, Steve Urkel. From 1989 to 1998, Family Matters was a global phenomenon for nine seasons. While the Perfect Strangers spin-off was initially all about the Winslow family, it didn't take long for Urkel, the nerdy neighbor, to steal the hearts of audiences. Urkel's signature phrase, "Did I do that?" became a moneymaker—as did the Urkel dance, dolls, and other merchandise that helped thrust the cast and Jaleel White into a level of international fame that few have compiled.

Since the show wrapped, some have called for a reunion, like many other shows of that time have done. However, there have been rumors of inner strife on set over the years. White's co-star, Jo Marie Payton, who portrayed Harriette Winslow, sat down with Entertainment Tonight two years ago to explain what life was like behind the scenes. She claimed White "didn’t have the etiquette" and further asserted that, allegedly, "he actually wanted to physically fight me."

“There was something that he wanted to do and I said we can’t do that, standards and practices will not let that pass. It’s not gonna happen," said Payton. "He wanted to do it anyway. He was so mad, he started kicking and screaming and stuff.” Following her interview, murmurings of diva behavior from White ran rampant. Still, there was a push for the cast to reunite a la The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but it never materialized. Then, in November 2024, White released his memoir Growing Up Urkel. During his press run, the actor garnered backlash suggesting Black viewers didn't give enough respect to Family Matters because it wasn't "hood."

What Did He Say About "Hood Shows"?!

As celebrated as Family Matters has been for decades, Jaleel White doesn't feel the love. According to him, the sitcom has been left out of "Favorite Black Shows" conversations because Family Matters, a part of ABC's famed "TGIF" Friday line-up, didn't fit a certain stereotype. He visited the Wilmington Library for a chat about his memoir, and while there, he made some controversial statements that gained adverse reactions.

“Being a part of the ‘TGIF’ brand sometimes makes you feel like you don’t belong in the pantheon of Blackness," the actor said. "Blackness has been treated as a very monolithic experience in entertainment. ‘If it’s not a hood story, it’s not a Black story.’ And you know, sometimes I feel left out of that.” White added, “If there’s ever a poll, and they say, 'What are your favorite Black shows?' Martin is in there, Living Single… I already know we’re coming in last. But if there’s ever a poll and it’s just your favorite family shows, suddenly we rank really high. So, it’s kind of interesting in how we look at ourselves even as Black folks.”

The Push-Back Has To Do With Family Matters, Not The Hood

We have to take a good look at what Family Matters was poised to be. It was an extreme on a Black nerd and his integration with a wholesome Black family from Chicago. For almost a decade, fans watched as their favorite characters evolved—sort of. Whereas with shows like Living Single and, let's say, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the comedic plot points tackled racism, classism, fluctuating relationship dynamics, and a desire to work hard in a society that often has its foot on the necks of marginalized communities. There was personal growth and lessons to be learned that seemed applicable to audiences of all backgrounds. However, they pointed to the Black community, often incorporating our language, culture, music, entertainment, and history, and working hard to help fight the system.

This isn't to say that Family Matters didn't address issues centered on Black culture; yet, overall, the series was added to a lineup of shows with predominately white casts, including Boy Meets World, Step By Step, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Full House. Its appeal was geared toward a particular audience, and ABC wanted viewers to stay stuck to the network for hours on end rather than flip channels. It was a mold that saw Family Matters acquire success but was rooted in overdramatization. Living Single and Martin weren't series that focused on "hood" narratives—it wasn't as if they were New Jack City. They featured groups of friends who were all professionals, working hard to make names for themselves in a competitive workspace. Except for Tommy, we're still not sure what he did for a living.

Family Matters Was Cute But Lacked Relatability

To begin with, as someone who grew up as a Black nerd—or Blerd, if you will—and had friends with similar interests, no one I knew was like Steve Urkel. Whereas we knew women like Living Single's Khadija James, with aspirations of bringing light to her culture, or Regine Hunter, who wanted a rich man to match her bougie attitude, Urkel was an embellishment that didn't land in reality. Many of us had friends like Martin's Martin Payne, an over-the-top personality who cracked jokes at our friends' expense, but we knew it was all in love. These shows weren't "hood" because they were all Black casts; they were sympathetic because, as adorned as the plots were, we could see ourselves going through similar scenarios. Plus, they were just hilarious.

Yet, remember when Family Matters introduced "Stefan Urquelle," Urkel's alter ego created by using a machine that split his DNA? Not to mention Urkel's inflated look, excessively clumsy nature that often destroyed entire sets, extreme reactions to his adoration for classmate Laura Winslow, and overblown comedic moments made for laughs, not connection. Family Matters was what its title entailed: an uncontroversial, comfy, family-friendly show that didn't particularly push the envelope. Its safety let us walk away with a warm fuzzy feeling that didn't push back on issues plaguing the late '80s and early '90s. Further, the show quickly became all about Urkel, making the "family" part of it all more like a subplot.

Put Some Respect On The Queen & Comedy Giant

Further, for White to mention Living Single and Martin is interesting. Particularly because the stars of these two classics had a background in art forms that laid the foundations of Black culture. Prior to taking over the airwaves with his own series, Martin Lawrence made a broad name for himself on the stand-up circuit. His first silver screen acting gig came courtesy of Spike Lee's politically charged Do The Right Thing. Then, he followed up with House Party and House Party 2 alongside Kid 'N Play, etching his name in comedy across various mediums. Not to mention, he also hosted Def Comedy Jam, further cementing his icon status as one of the funniest comedians in his heyday.

Additionally, Queen Latifah's background shouldn't even need an explanation. Her additions to Hip Hop have made her a G.O.A.T. in her own right as a femcee who has influenced many of our favorite artists today. In the '90s, Queen Latifah, real name Dana Owens, also had roles in films like Jungle Fever and joined Lawrence in House Party 2. Before Living Single, she even made a guest appearance on Fresh Prince. We recognized Queen Latifah, Martin Lawrence, and even Will Smith from other works we loved as a culture. There was already a rooted familiarity with who they were—or at least presented themselves to be—whereas Urkel was, well, a character on a primetime lineup that brought laughs.

It's Not Us, It's You

It seems as if White's real problem is that Family Matters doesn't have the same replay value as the shows he criticizes. The Golden Era of Black television gave us sitcoms that we can repeatedly binge-watch from beginning to end throughout various stages of our lives. Family Matters, however, can be challenging to get through due to its, dare we say, corny nature. That doesn't mean it was a bad show; nine seasons on television proves otherwise. White may be more upset that his entire career and developmental stages of his youth were built on a whiny yet lovable geek, and it's possible he's faced people in real life who have treated him as such.