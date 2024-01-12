"Family Matters" Stars: Where Are They Now?

“Did I do that?” – a catchphrase that echoed through living rooms across America during the nine-year run of Family Matters. The sitcom, with its mix of humor, heart, and a certain bespectacled neighbor, left an indelible mark on 90’s pop culture. But as time has passed since the show’s finale, fans can’t help but wonder where the Winslow family stars are now. Let's take a peek behind the curtain and see where life's journey has led our favorite sitcom family.

Read More: "Half & Half" Stars: Where Are They Now?

Jaleel White (Steve Urkel)

Jaleel White’s portrayal of the iconic Steve Urkel catapulted him to fame. The actor has since come a long way from his suspenders and nasal voice. While he wasn’t always welcome by the cast, there seems to be no animosity between them today. Beyond Family Matters, White has dabbled in voice acting, reality TV, and more. He has been in projects such as Sonic the Hedgehog, The Preacher’s Son, Sonic Underground, and Trial & Error. White's career has also evolved beyond the Urkel persona, proving his versatility as an actor. White also launched his own cannabis line, which he named Purple Urkel. He shares a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Hardy.

Reginald VelJohnson (Carl Winslow)

GLENDALE, CA - MAY 12: Actor Reginald VelJohnson attends the Disney XD's "TRON: Uprising" press event and reception held at the DisneyToon Studios on May 12, 2012 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Next up is the man who kept the Winslow ship afloat, Reginald VelJohnson. After portraying the lovable and stern Carl Winslow, he also remained active in the entertainment industry. VelJohnson continued his acting career with roles in various TV series and movies, including Die Hard and its sequels. He can also be seen in other popular projects, including: Like Mike, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, Turner & Hooch, and Pride And Prejudice: Atlanta. Overall, VelJohnson continues to bring his A-game to the entertainment scene.

Jo Marie Payton (Harriette Winslow)

The matriarch of the Winslow family, Jo Marie Payton, has been far from idle since her days as Harriette. After Family Matters, Payton appeared in numerous television shows and movies, displaying her acting prowess greatly. She has been in projects such as Gas, The Proud Family, Mann and Wife, as well as The Flight Before Christmas. Payton is currently married to Leonard Downs. During her time on Family Matters, Payton and Jaleel White weren’t the best of friends. However, it seems they’ve put all that behind them.

Kellie Shanygne Williams (Laura Winslow)

Kellie Shanygne Williams played the Winslow family’s eldest daughter Laura, and has also pursued a diverse career since the end of the show. She starred in the TV series What About Joan? and appeared in films like Steppin: The Movie, and Christmas In Carolina. Beyond acting, Williams got married in 2009 to former U.S. Army reservist Hannibal Jackson. The couple have two children together.

Darius McCrary (Eddie Winslow)

Darius McCrary who portrayed Eddie Winslow, continued to build his acting career post-Family Matters. He has starred in various TV series such as Freedom, Kingpin, Committed, and Monogamy. McCrary has also been in films like Steppin: The Movie, He’s Mine Not Yours, and Wayward. In addition to acting, McCrary is also a musician, showcasing his multifaceted talents. In November 2023, the actor was arrested for the second time. He was charged with failure to pay child support. While he spent time behind bars, it is unknown if he’s out.

Read More: Darius McCrary Arrested, Reportedly Owes Over $50K In Child Support

Telma Hopkins (Rachel Crawford)

Telma Hopkins was a huge star long before her Family Matters. Moreover, she continued her success after the show’s end. The musician and actress has appeared in TV shows such as The Hughleys, Any Day Now, and The Casagrandes. Hopkins was also married to Donald B. Allen for seven years in the 70s, and together, they have a son.

Bryton McClure (Richie Crawford)

The adorable Richie Crawford, played by Bryton McClure, has grown up since his Family Matters days. McClure has continued to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry with roles in projects such as The Young And The Restless, Zevo-3, The Vampire Diaries, and Young Justice: Invasion. His journey from child star to accomplished actor reflects his dedication to the craft. He is currently dating Brytni Sarpy.

Shawn Harrison (Waldo Geraldo Faldo)

Last but not least, who could forget the lovable but sometimes clueless Waldo played by Shawn Harrison? After the series finale of Family Matters, Harrison continued to act in various TV shows and films such as Silent But Deadly, Girlfriends, and Legion Of Super Heroes. Altogether, he and the rest of the cast have showcased their acting prowess and versatility in the entertainment landscape. Shawn Harrison has made appearances in many notable Black-led series over the years. Although he’s been sparsely active as an actor, he remains a memorable sight on screen.



[via]