Darius McCrary Arrested, Reportedly Owes Over $50K In Child Support

Last month, former Family Matters star Darius McCrary was arrested for failure to pay child support. He was booked on a felony charge on November 27, reportedly owing upwards of $50K. McCrary is a father to three children, two daughters and a son. He was later arraigned and pled not guilty to the charge.

A judge then set his bond at just over $13K, and per their terms, McCrary would have to wear a GPS device. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, however, he's still in custody. Unfortunately, this also isn't the first time McCrary's run into some issues for allegedly failing to pay child support. He was similarly arrested back in 2015 for being behind by roughly $5K, but was released the same day. In 2017, he revealed that he was struggling to make payments due to financial strain, claiming that he only brought in $500 the year prior.

Read More: Darius McCrary & Sidney Starr Seen Kissing, Twerking In Viral Clip

Darius McCrary Pleads Not Guilty Of Failure To Pay Child Support

Darius McCrary attends a screening of "True to the Game 3" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 30, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for A Manny Halley Production )

In a 2020 interview with VladTV, the actor spoke about the nonprofit he founded, FathersCare. The organization aims to assist fathers by providing them with the resources they need to be the best parents they can be. During his conversation with DJ Vlad, he raised issues with the court system, arguing that it oftentimes "pushes" fathers out of their children's lives. "My experience with my son has led me down a very difficult road," he explained. "It's been a really ugly experience of what the court system can do to men who really want to be in their children's lives."

"The system wasn't broken it was designed this way," he added, elaborating on his organization's mission. "It's a cold-blooded hustle, man. Child support is to support the child, not failed relationships." What do you think of Darius McCrary getting arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sidney Starr Talks Darius McCrary & Addresses Lying About Chingy

[Via]