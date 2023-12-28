"Half & Half" Stars: Where Are They Now?

Half & Half was one of UPN's most popular shows and aired from 2002 to 2006. The show followed two half-sisters, Mona and DeeDee, whose lives are entangled when they move into the same apartment complex. The show was funny and lighthearted and featured some beloved characters. Half & Half propelled some stars into the limelight while other cast members were already renowned names in the entertainment industry. Nonetheless, it’s been almost two decades since the show ended, and the cast is still booked and busy. Here’s what they’re up to today and where you can spot them on TV.

Rachel True

Rachel True during 16th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco, California, United States. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

Rachel True was already famous after her role in the 1996 cult classic The Craft. Since Half & Half ended, True has continued to act, starring in both movies and TV shows. Her movie roles included projects such as The Perfect Holiday, The Asylum, Sharknado 2: The Second One, and Agnes. She also starred in episodes of shows like Being Mary Jane and Family Reunion before joining the cast of Harlem in 2023. True is an avid tarot card reader and held readings for people in Echo Park in 2017. In 2020, she wrote a book and released her own deck of tarot cards titled True Heart Intuitive Tarot.

Essence Atkins

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Essence Atkins attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta at The Goat Farm on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Essence Atkins became a staple of comedy television after Half & Half. She took on comedic roles in shows like Are We There Yet? and Marlon. Atkins has also starred in many comedy movies such as A Haunted House 1 and 2, and Dance Flick. She starred in the sixth season of House of Payne and the second and third seasons of First Wives Club. Further, Atkins was married to Jaime Mendez from 2009 to 2016, and the couple have a child together.

Telma Hopkins

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Telma Hopkins attends the premiere of Netflix's 'Dead to Me' at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on May 02, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Telma Hopkins began her career in music as part of the group Tony Orlando and the Dawns. After the group retired, she pivoted to acting, particularly in sitcoms like The Wood, Bosom Buddies, and Family Matters. After Half & Half ended, Telma Hopkins joined co-star Essence Atkins on Are We There Yet? In 2021, she joined the cast of The Young and the Restless. Hopkins is well known for her charity work, especially with children. She was married to Donald Allen from 1970 to 1977, and they have a son together.

Valarie Pettiford

Valarie Pettiford attends the Opening night of 'Chita Rivera In Concert' in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

Valarie Pettiford was a well-known stage actress and performer before she started acting for the TV screen. She starred in many productions, such as West Side Story and Show Boat. Furthermore, she was nominated for a Tony for her role in Fosse. When she ventured into acting, her popular works included movies like Glitter and Jumping the Broom. She also starred in TV shows such as Another World and, of course, Half & Half. Soon after, Pettiford starred in House of Payne and The Blacklist and released her first album, Hear My Soul, in 2005. She is married to her manager, Tony Rader.

Chico Benymon

Chico Benymon during VIBE Celebrity Cabana at Viceroy Hotel in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Chico Benymon started showing interest in acting as the disbandment of his Hip Hop group, Tra-Knox drew near. The group members were well-known as the protegés of Will Smith. After Half & Half ended, he landed a role in Lifetime’s Fantasia biopic, Life Is Not a Fairytale: The Fantasia Barrino Story. He also joined the cast of Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways. However, Benymon never abandoned music, and in 2019 he released his album Don’t Talk, Just Listen. He has four children, although their mother is unknown to the public.

Alec Mapa

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Alec Mapa performs onstage at the 2nd Annual Voices For The Voiceless: Stars For Foster Kids Benefit at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Voices for the Voiceless)

Alec Mapa is a renowned comedic actor. After starring as Adam on Half & Half, he starred in a few more hit shows, including Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives, and Rick & Steve: The Happiest Gay Couple in All the World. He also starred in movies such as Marley & Me and You Don’t Mess with the Zohan. Additionally, he hosted the 2008 reality dating show Transamerican Love Story and has been a guest judge on several seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race. In 2022, he became the host of the official Drag Race podcast. He is married to Jamie Herbert, and they have a son together.