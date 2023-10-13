Rachel True Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Craft” Star Worth?

Rachel True is no stranger to Hollywood’s charm and challenges. Born on November 15, 1966, in New York City, True embarked on her acting career with an electric mix of grit and charisma. From guest appearances on shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to roles in indie films, she climbed the ladder with deliberate steps. While she may not command the salaries of Hollywood A-listers, Rachel True has carved a space for herself in the landscape of film and television that’s both respectable and artistic. Her net worth as of 2023 stands at $500,000, according to Net Worth Post.

Career Highlights & Accolades

Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Rachel True and Neve Campbell in a scene from the film 'The Craft', 1996. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

True's breakthrough arrived with her role in the 1996 cult classic, The Craft, where she played a teen witch alongside Neve Campbell and Robin Tunney. Not merely confined to the supernatural genre, True has exhibited her acting chops in a spectrum of roles from romantic comedies like Half & Half to dramas like Shark. The subtlety and nuance she brings to her characters have made her a fan favorite, ensuring her presence on big and small screens for decades.

Personal Life & Highlights

Rachel True during 16th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco, California, United States. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

Beyond the camera's lens, True leads a rather engaging life that includes interests as varied as herbal medicine and Tarot. She has even authored a book, True Heart Intuitive Tarot, which serves as a guide and memoir. This combination of spirituality and storytelling reveals a complex woman with far-reaching interests. On the relationship front, True is discreet, preferring to keep that aspect of her life out of the limelight. It adds another layer to her enigmatic allure.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

Telma Hopkins, Rachel True, Chico Benymon, Essence Atkins and Valarie Pettiford (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Rachel True isn't merely an actress; she's also an entrepreneur. With the launch of her True Heart Intuitive Tarot brand, she has ventured into the metaphysical realm, offering insights through Tarot readings and guidance. On the philanthropic side, True advocates mental health awareness and inclusivity in Hollywood. She consistently uses her platform to speak on these pressing matters.