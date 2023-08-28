“Living Single” Stars: Where Are They Now?

The groundbreaking sitcom Living Single was one of the most popular Black shows of the ‘90s. It aired for five stellar seasons from 1993 to 1998. It also became one of Fox’s highest-rated and most-watched shows at the time. Living Single was created by Yvette Lee Bowser and follows the lives of six friends living in a Brooklyn brownstone. The hilarious sitcom is a comedic classic and features a great ensemble cast who brilliantly, and hilariously portrayed their now-iconic characters.

Living Single has also been subject to reboot rumors over the years. Understandably, such a groundbreaking series is now a classic among Black households. The show explored the friends’ careers, relationships, and personal growth. Furthermore, it touched on important social issues which make it an evergreen series.

In the years since its series finale, Living Single has gained a cult following and has received unending praise for its impact. It remains one of the most influential Black shows of all time, and the blueprint for similar sitcoms that came after. It’s been 30 years since the acclaimed sitcom premiered, and its cast has since moved on to other things.

Queen Latifah (Khadijah James)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Queen Latifah performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Queen Latifah, born Dana Elaine Owens, portrayed the confident and practical Khadijah James. She was one of the main characters of the show, and often its central figure. Khadijah was an editor, publisher, and the level-headed anchor of the friend group.

Since her role as Khadijah on Living Single, Queen Latifah has had a versatile and successful career across various entertainment sectors. She established herself as a prominent actress in Hollywood, appearing in movies like the critically acclaimed Set It Off (1996), and Chicago (2002). More importantly, Queen Latifah is also known for her pioneering work in Hip Hop. However, she has branched out into genres like jazz and R&B, showcased in her albums The Dana Owens Album (2004), and Trav’lin’ Light (2007).

Furthermore, she also hosted the daytime talk show, The Queen Latifah Show from 2013 to 2015. The veteran is also an advocate for various causes, including LGBTQ+ rights, and cancer awareness. In 2021, she publicly acknowledged her partner, Eboni Nichols, at the BET Awards while accepting her Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kim Fields-Morgan (Regina “Regine” Hunter)

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 11: Actress Kim Fields-Morgan attends the 2016 S3 Summit/PRO2CEO at College Football Hall of Fame on August 11, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Fields played Khadijah’s childhood friend and roommate, Regina, in Living Single. She has been involved in various projects in the entertainment industry since finishing the sitcom. Soon after the show ended, Fields had a brief stint performing with the rap and R&B group, Improp 2. She also quickly ventured into directing, helming episodes for TV shows such as Nickelodeon’s Kenan & Kel, and Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns. Fields has also appeared in reality TV shows, competing in the 22nd season of Dancing with the Stars and starring in The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. She is now married to Christopher Morgan. These days, you can find Kim Fields on the Netflix sitcom, The Upshaws.

Kim Coles (Synclaire James-Jones)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Kim Coles attends Project Angel Food’s 4th annual “Lead With Love” Fundraiser at KTLA 5 on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Kim Coles first gained attention for her role in the first season of the sketch comedy TV series, In Living Color. Her popularity soon grew exponentially after bagging her role as Khadijah’s cousin, Synclaire James-Jones on Living Single. Her portrayal of the quirky, endearing character won the hearts of many and earned her praise. Since her role on the show, Coles has gone on to star in recurring roles on various TV shows including Frasier (2000), One On One (2002 – 2004), and The Soul Man (2012). She has also appeared in films like Love Is Not Enough (2019), and the BET Plus original, A Jenkins Family Christmas (2021).

Erika Alexander (Maxine “Max” Felice Shaw)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Erika Alexander attends the Wu-Tang: An American Saga Premiere on September 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Hulu)

Alexander’s portrayal of Maxine Shaw won her two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. She plays a sharp-witted, assertive lawyer, and Khadijah’s best friend in the show. Her film credits since finishing Living Single include 30 Years To Life (2001), Déjà Vu (2006), and the critically acclaimed Get Out (2017). The actress also has an extensive list of TV appearances, starring in shows like Law & Order: SVU (2004), Insecure (2018), and Wu-Tang: An American Saga (2019 – 2023). She is currently a member of the main cast of The Roku Channel’s psychological drama, Swimming With Sharks. Alexander also has a successful writing career and has been active in that space since 2012.

Terrence C. Carson (Kyle Barker)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 30: Terrence C. Carson attends a special taping hosted by TV One in celebration of the network’s Living Single 25th anniversary marathon on July 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Terrence C. Carson is best known for his portrayal of the charismatic stockbroker Kyle Barker on Living Single. The on-and-off romantic tension between him and Maxine was greatly enjoyed by viewers of the show. Carson has remained active in the film and television industries since finishing Living Single. He has also shown a particular interest in voice acting, and video games. The actor’s live-action TV acting credits since Living Single are The Jamie Foxx Show (1999), Half & Half (2005), The Mentalist (2011), Greenleaf (2017), and Black Lightning (2018). He has also lent his voice to several animated projects. His most notable, however, is voicing the character Kratos in the iconic video game series, God Of War.

John Henton (Overton “Obie” Wakefield Jones)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 30: John Henton is interviewed for a special taping hosted by TV One in celebration of the network’s Living Single 25th anniversary marathon on July 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

John Henton is the sixth and final member of the regular cast. He plays the friendly building handyman “Obie,” who co-owns the apartment complex the group lives in. He has a crush on Sinclaire and provides comic relief through his simple, yet endearing personality. After Living Single, Henton joined the main cast of the sitcom The Hughleys which ran for four seasons, from 1998 to 2002. He was unfortunately involved in a ghastly accident in 2000 that left him in really bad shape. He has since made a great recovery, however, and has only made guest appearances in sitcoms like One On One, Hannah Montana, and Love That Girl! The actor and comedian has decided to spend more time with his family instead.

