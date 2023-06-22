Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, And More To Be Celebrated At Kennedy Center Honors

Queen Latifah will be honored for her ongoing contributions to the arts later this year at the Kennedy Center Honors. She’ll also be joined by Dionne Warwick, as well as the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb. The ceremony, hosted by Gloria Estefan, will air on December 3, 2023.

Deborah F. Rutter, President of Kennedy Center, shared a statement amid the news. “This year we pay special tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip hop, a uniquely American culture whose constant evolution is one of enduring relevance and impact, reflecting our society as it has grown into an international phenomenon,” she says. Rutter also adds, “Hip hop has been an important, thriving art form here at the Center for a number of years; what a privilege it is to bestow an Honors to the First Lady of Hip Hop who has inspired us along the way.”

Queen Latifah To Be Honored

Queen Latifah (Dana Owens) performs at Madison Square Garden on January 3, 1992 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/MIchael Ochs Archives)

Rutter also went on to call the 2023 inductees “an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original.” “Each of them has explored new terrain,” she added, “stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world.” Chairman of Kennedy Center, David M. Rubenstein, additionally shared a statement on Queen Latifah. “Queen Latifah shaped and innovated the art form in its earliest days,” he says. “Representing Black women everywhere and using the idiom to become a powerful voice for change.”

