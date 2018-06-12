honors
- MusicQueen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, And More To Be Celebrated At Kennedy Center HonorsThe ceremony airs in December.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDiddy Set To Receive Industry Icon Award At Pre-Grammys GalaFor the culture!
By Aron A.
- SportsSteph Curry Honors Wife Ayesha With Heartfelt IG TributeSteph is still madly in love.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Tops The Beatles For 2nd Most Top 10 Finishes On Billboard's Hot 100Drake clinches his 35th Top 10 With "Money in the Grave."By Devin Ch
- SportsJordan Clarkson Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle With New TattooSmith was clearly a big fan.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJessie J Pays Tribute To Her Body Guard After His Sudden DeathThe singer says he was like family.By Zaynab
- MusicChance The Rapper Shares Rare "Brain Cells" Demo Featuring Mac Miller BeatHis debut album was influenced by Mac Miller.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle On John McCain: "Symbol Of Unity" Who Danced "The Robot""It looked like so much fun"By Zaynab
- MusicLil Kim Honored For African-American Appreciation Music MonthLil Kim is broke but her greatness is still recognized by the City of New York.By Zaynab