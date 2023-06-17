Dionne Warwick has canceled several upcoming performances due to a “medical incident.” Concertgoers will be issued refunds for tickets for shows scheduled June 22-24. The 82-year-old R&B/soul legend is said to be recovering from a “minor medical incident” according to Entertainment Tonight. As such, her planned show at the Rivers Casino Des Plaines near Chicago will not proceed as scheduled. It was supposed to take place next weekend. Future dates in New York and Delaware in July have not yet been fully addressed. ET also said that the legendary artist is “on the mend.”

In recent years, Warwick has experienced a resurgence of interest. This is largely due to her humorous and charming presence on Twitter. Her witty commentary on various topics has endeared her to younger fans. Warwick has shown admiration for Taylor Swift. She has made playful jabs at The Weeknd and Chance The Rapper’s stage names. The legend has also expressed a hilarious lack of familiarity with Billie Eilish. This has led young fans to explore her timeless music. Her catalogue includes Grammy Hall of Fame hits like “Alfie,” “Don’t Make Me Over,” and “Walk On By.”

Dionne Warwick Is The Fun Twitter Auntie We All Need

Baby, that ain’t got nothing to do with me. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/dNIbmVdmIE — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) June 15, 2023

Dionne Warwick may be a music legend, but she also has a hilariously fierce attitude online. Back when Wendy Williams was still on the air, the legend even called her out by name on Twitter. “A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me,” Warwick tweeted. “I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past, she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.” Warwick had some advice for Wendy, however: “There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar!”

Embracing her reputation as a classic jokester, Warwick has also playfully joked about becoming Twitter’s new CEO. She even followed up on a collaboration with Chance The Rapper. Her Twitter is really a goldmine of hilarity and sass. However, there is one topic she prefers not to address: the recent feud between fellow R&B pioneer Anita Baker and former tour opener Babyface. When asked by Lil Duval to intervene and resolve the conflict, Warwick responded with a dismissive tone. “Baby, that ain’t got nothing to do with me,” she said. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

[Via]