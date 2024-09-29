Dionne Warwick Reveals Why She Didn't Enjoy Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Dionne Warwick doesn't think the beef should be happening.

Dionne Warwick was seemingly tired of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," while listening to the Drake diss for an interview with NPR for a segment titled “Nobody Asked for This (But I’m Gonna Tell You Anyhow),” in which she reviewed modern music. When the interview played the hit song, Warwick asked why the two rappers took their feud public in the first place. “This is the look of ‘why’?" she said. "I don’t think that this should be a public thing. So as far as I’m concerned, I’m not going to rate this one."

It's not the first time she's abstained from commenting on the viral beef. Back in April, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked her about J. Cole's involvement and for her to address the situation. "No. I will continue to mind my business," she said in response.

Dionne Warwick Performs On The "Don't Make Me Over" Tour

SOUTHEND, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Dionne Warwick performs during her Don't Make Me Over tour at The Cliffs Pavilion on May 19, 2024, in Southend, England. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Warwick discussed Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter. For Roan, she praised the singer's hit song, “Good Luck, Babe!" saying, "She’s got her own thing going on. That’s a wonderful thing." For Charli, she admitted to not knowing about her album, Brat, but enjoyed the song, "Guess." As for Carpenter, she discussed “Please, Please, Please, " which she gave a four-and-a-half out of five.

Dionne Warwick Discusses Popular Songs

Check out Warwick's full comments on Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, and more below. They come after the NFL announced that Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, next February. In the announcement video, he threw shade at Drake. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dionne Warwick as well as Kendrick Lamar and Drake on HotNewHipHop.