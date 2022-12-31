Snoop Dogg is as gangster as it gets. But the West Coast legend claims another musical legend may be more gangster than he is. In a new clip from her upcoming CNN documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, the soul legend revealed that she reprimanded Snoop and crew about their scandalous lyrics in the 90s.

“I think what it was was that they needed to hear me,” she recalled. “I said, ‘You guys are all going to grow up and have families. You’re going to have children. Going to have little girls. And one day, that little girl is going to look at you and say, “Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?” What are you going to say?’ I think it got through to them.”

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Singer Dionne Warwick performs onstage at City National Grove of Anaheim on December 15, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Snoop says he and his Death Row members were “shook” by Warwick’s words. “We were kind of, like, scared and shook up,” he told CNN. “We’re powerful right now, but she’s been powerful forever: thirtysome years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success.”

Despite the initial shock, 51-year old rapper took heed to Ms. Dionne’s words. “She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn’t be checked. We were the most gangsta as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day,” Snoop shared.

Moving forward, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” star made a point to be more positive in his music.

“I made it a point to put out records of joy — me uplifting everybody and nobody dying and everybody living,” he said. “Dionne, I hope I became the jewel that you saw when I was the little, dirty rock that was in your house. I hope I’m making you proud.”

Check out Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, January 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.