kennedy center
- MusicMissy Elliott And Rapsody Headline Queen Latifah Tribute At Kennedy Center HonorsA legendary ensemble of female MCs paid tribute to Queen Latifah. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicQueen Latifah Is The First Femcee Kennedy Center HonoreeQueen Latifah was honored at a gala in the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. By TeeJay Small
- MusicQueen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, And More To Be Celebrated At Kennedy Center HonorsThe ceremony airs in December.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Awarded Mark Twain Prize For American Humor & Music Culture ContributionsCongratulations to Dave!By Chantilly Post
- MusicNas Drops Live Orchestral Version Of "Illmatic""Illmatic: Live From The Kennedy Center" is available on iTunes.By Devin Ch
- MusicQ-Tip To Lead Kennedy Center’s Hip-Hop Culture CouncilQ-Tip is now the artistic director for the new hip hop culture council at Kennedy Center. By Aron A.
- MusicWatch Nas' Performance Of "Illmatic" With National Symphony OrchestraWatch Nas perform his debut album, "Illmatic," with the National Symphony Orchestra.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicQ-Tip Discusses Role as Artistic Director of Hip-Hop at Kennedy CenterHe is the first to serve in the role.By Milca P.
- MusicYasiin Bey AKA Mos Def To Host Four US Concerts Before RetirementBefore he retires, Yasiin Bey will perform one show in Harlem and three in Washington D.C. By Angus Walker
- NewsQ-Tip Named Director Of Hip-Hop Culture At Kennedy Center In DC“Q-Tip will establish a dynamic, new program that will stretch across all disciplines."By Trevor Smith
- NewsKendrick Lamar Performs "These Walls" With The National Symphony OrchestraKendrick Lamar performed songs from "TPAB" last night with a full orchestra.By Danny Schwartz