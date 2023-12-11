Queen Latifah Is The First Femcee Kennedy Center Honoree

Queen Latifah, born Dana Elaine Owens, is a pioneer of the hip-hop sound, an acclaimed performer, and one of the latest Kennedy Center Honorees. Latifah was honored last week alongside Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick, Barry Gibb, and Renée Fleming. The five artists received the award for their excellent contributions to the arts and entertainment in American culture. This makes Latifah the first female rapper, and second rapper overall to accept the honor. LL Cool J previously received Kennedy Center Honors in 2017. The gala, which took place on December 3, will be available to stream on Paramount+ on December 27.

Dozens of high-profile stars were in attendance to support Queen Latifah and company as they accepted the highly coveted award. Some attendees included Kerry Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sigourney Weaver, and Whoopi Goldberg. As the first female rapper to accept the honor, the "U.N.I.T.Y." rapper was joined in attendance by other respected femcees including M.C. Lyte, Missy Elliott, Monie Love, and Rapsody. Rapsody previously collaborated with Queen Latifah on the track "Hatshepsut" off her 2018 album Eve.

Queen Latifah Was Honored By President Joe Biden Personally

As part of the Kennedy Center festivities, sitting President Joe Biden appeared to speak on each of the honorees. While listing off Queen Latifah's accolades, the president included references to her Grammy wins, record sales, and groundbreaking musical style. He also recognized her acting prowess, with such highlights as an Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe win, a Primetime Emmy, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Joe Biden referred to her many accolades as "a full trophy case."

Biden also praised the Set It Off star for using her platform as an artist to share certain fundamental messages. Biden specifically praised Latifah for speaking on "the pain of losing her brother, the abuse of power, the respect that Black women deserve, and how infinite love is the only hope for unity" in her music. Kerry Washington took the stage to make similar remarks, explaining the origins of Queen Latifah's rap moniker and her significance to hip-hop culture.

The Award Coincides With The 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop

As President Biden referenced, Queen Latifah's honor comes as we close out the 50th year of hip-hop history. The anniversary has been a staple of Queen Latifah's outings, with the acclaimed artist performing at the Grammy Salute To To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop on December 10th. As one of the pioneers of hip hop as an art form, particularly under a female lens, Queen Latifah is a perfect honoree for this historic year.

Before Queen Latifah was given her own Kennedy Center Honors, she previously appeared at three other ceremonies. Latifah helped honor Tina Turner, Barbara Streisand, and LL Cool J in 2005, 2008, and 2017, respectively. Queen Latifah closed out her night with an acceptance speech that graciously highlighted her co-inductees. In her speech, Latifah thanked her partner, family, and fans, while offering a mission statement to continue living life in the moment.

