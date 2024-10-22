Queen Latifah & Missy Elliott Receive National Medals Of Arts From Joe Biden

What an honor for two pioneers in hip-hop.

Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott are easily some of the most versatile and forward-thinking female hip-hop stars of the genre. Without them, who knows where that corner of rap would be. Well, POTUS Joe Biden and the United States government certainly recognize their hand in music but also for their general trailblazing abilities. According to AllHipHop, this past Monday, Latifah and Elliott were awarded with National Medals of Arts. They are the highest honor any artist can receive from the United States government. To be exact, "the highest award given to artists, arts patrons, and groups by the United States Government and honors exemplary individuals and organizations that have advanced the arts in America and offered inspiration to others through their distinguished achievement, support, or patronage.”

Elliott was quick to thank Joe Biden on X (Twitter) for the achievement. "I am HUMBLY GRATEFUL! Crying Tears of JOY! Thinking of the days I wasn’t so strong but through FAITH & PRAYER I kept going.. I’m SO THANKFUL. @POTUS & CONGRATULATIONS to the other amazing ppl who was blessed with this honor."

Missy Elliott Shouts Out Queen Latifah & Joe Biden

However, the gushing didn't stop there, as the "Get Ur Freak On" rapper also gave her iconic contemporary tons of praise. "And a BiG CONGRATS to my sis @IAMQUEENLATIFAH who deserve all the bouquets. She also was honored today! Thank you for kicking down doors QUEEN for me & those after you #NationalMedalsofArts @FLOTUS The entire committee." Biden made sure to speak highly about the recipients, tweeting, "You are inspiring as individuals and truly extraordinary as a group. The newest recipients of the National Medals of Arts and Humanities have broken barriers, blazed new trails, and redefined culture. They are truth-tellers, bridge-builders, and change-seekers. And above all they are masters of their crafts who have made us a better America."

What are your thoughts on Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott earning National Medals of Arts from Joe Biden? Are they deserving of this honor, why or why not? How impactful have they been to music in your opinion? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.